Kristin Cavallari wows fans in all-white outfit for new photoshoot: 'Bombshell'

Kristin Cavallari posted a series of stunning photos on Instagram. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kristin Cavallari is a "blonde bombshell" in her latest photos.

On Wednesday, the former "Laguna Beach" star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from her latest photoshoot.

She posed on a wooden staircase in a white sherpa coat paired with knit, high-waisted underwear and a mock neck top.

For glam, the 35-year-old wore her hair in tousled, loose waves. She also rocked a smoky eye and nude-pink lipstick.

"Flash on," she captioned the post for her four million followers.

In the comments, fans swooned over Cavallari's all-white ensemble.

"Blonde Bombshell! You look so good! I love these," one Instagram user commented, while another added, "My favourite pictures of you ever! Get it, girl! You are so gorgeous."

"You seriously get better and better," someone else penned. "And you must be aging backward! Look at that glow!"

"Bombshell top to bottom," a fan wrote.

One person added: "You're such an icon."

"You age better than wine," another chimed in.

"You look like the happiest, healthiest, most glowing version of yourself I've ever seen. So gorgeous!" added another.

In September, fans pointed out that the mother-of-three looked "happy and healthy" after she shared photos from her appearance at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The reality star walked the red carpet in a strappy black bodycon dress with gold sequin details.

She paired the look with black stilettos and a shimmery black clutch. To top off the all-black ensemble, Cavallari added nude lipstick and subtle eyeshadow.

"iHeart Festival," she captioned the photos alongside a sparkle emoji — which matched her sequinned dress.

"You look the best you ever have! Beautiful!" one fan pointed out, while another commented, "You look so happy and healthy! Your glow!"

Story continues

Another Instagram user wrote: "Dude, you don't age! Flawless."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.