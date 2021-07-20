Kylie Jenner looks 'scorching' in her latest Instagram photo shoot featuring a $148 gold bikini

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Kylie Jenner showed off a $148 gold bikini from Good American on Instagram. Images via Getty/Instagram/KylieJenner.

Kylie Jenner’s summer is heating up — and she’s bringing her fans along for the ride.

The 23-year-old social media mogul took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos, where Jenner posed poolside in a barely-there gold bikini.

“Hot AF,” she captioned a set of three photos.

Jenner posed for photos on an outdoor lounge chair while wearing the $81 CAD/ $59 USD Metallic Bikini Wrap Top and matching $67 CAD/$49 USD Metallic Perfect Fit Bottom from Good American.

Available in Good American’s sizes 0 to 8, the swimsuit fits an inclusive range between women's standard sizes XS to 5XL.

Kylie Jenner was spotted in the Metallic Bikini Wrap Top and Metallic Perfect Fit Bottom from Good American.

SHOP IT: Good American, $81 CAD/ $59 USD (top)

SHOP IT: Good American, $67 CAD/$49 USD (bottom)

The bikini is designed with ultra-thin straps at the neckline and hips, making it an ideal choice for tanning as it leaves behind minimal tan lines.

Jenner’s 249 million followers were quick to flood the post’s comments with a string of heart and fire emojis, with one fan calling the photo shoot “scorching.”

“Gorgeous like always,” another added.

Not all fans were loving the shoot though, with one follower commenting, “OK but sit like a normal person for a sec.”

Another added, “Where’s her baby toe? Must have got lost on Facetune.”

Later in the day, Jenner also shared an extra set of photos in the same golden bikini, this time with two quick selfies snapped indoors.

The photos came just in time for the newest release of Good American swimwear, which features neon brights and colourful activewear that’s perfect for summer.

