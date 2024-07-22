Kylie Jenner just wore the most bizarre fashion editor-approved shoes

Forget skinny jeans and Adidas Sambas, Tabis are the real Marmite items of the fashion industry.

Each and every ex-fashion student understands the shoes' tortured history. The iconic brainchild of Maison Margiela, the hoofed silhouettes have secured a spot as one of the most divisive sartorial statements.

You may also like

The makeup mogul championed Margiela's iconic Tabi shoes while in Italy

Love them or hate them, there’s no denying that Margiela’s Tabis hasn’t left an indelible mark on the celebrity sphere. The latest A-list Tabi lover to emerge? Kylie Jenner, who enjoyed a Roman getaway with her children while accompanied by an intriguing holiday wardrobe that piqued our interest.

Taking to social media to showcase snippets of her Italian sojourn, the model-slash-makeup mogul posed in a black backless catsuit featuring a halterneck silhouette and a figure-skimming design.

Allowing her raven locks to cascade down the back of her vampiric yet retro number, Kylie made the most of her authentic, rustic hotel room aesthetic, engaging in an at-home photoshoot for fans to dote upon.

Jacquemus and Goyard also made the cut for the star's luxurious European getaway (Instagram/Kylie Jenner)

Included in the series of images shared to social media by the star, was a quick accessories check snap. Lo and behold, sitting front and centre of the image perched a pair of Tabi ballet pumps, which Kylie paired with Goyard's distinctive geometric Boeing travel duffle bag and Jacquemus’ Le Bambola bucket bag, which currently retails for £1,330.

This isn’t Kylie’s first affair with the ugly-chic Tabi. Back in 2022, the star was pictured in Paris, sporting a pair of white, crystal-clad Tabis featuring the shoe’s signature split-toe design.

Inspired by a traditional Japanese worker's shoe from the 15th century, the instantly-recognisable shoe was originally made as a sock to be worn with sandals. Designer Martin Margiela first introduced the product to the fashionable in his debut collection for Spring/Summer 1989 collection.

MORE: Kylie Jenner's go-to bikini colour is seriously bold

RELATED: Kylie Jenner just debuted a new nail trend and it's totally unexpected

Known for his avant-garde approach, the designer reinterpreted these socks into a high-fashion boot, blending cultural heritage with modern design. The Tabi boot quickly became an iconic piece, embodying Margiela's innovative spirit and dedication to pushing the boundaries of design. Over the years, the Tabi boot has remained a staple in the brand's collections, revered for its unique and rebellious style.