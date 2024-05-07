Kylie Jenner on motherhood and perfume: 'I see my beauty in Stormi'

What does a billionaire beauty mogul smell like? If you’re Kylie Jenner, it would be ‘vanilla, amber and jasmine. They’re the perfect combination of sweet, warm and floral.’ Jenner’s olfactory knowledge has expanded of late — she’s added perfumer to her seemingly limitless CV with the recent launch of Cosmic, the first foray into fragrance for Kylie Cosmetics.

Fragrance has always been a big thing in the family. ‘I think the first scent I got was Kim’s debut fragrance [Signature in 2009]. She gave it to me as a gift and it’s all I wore. Growing up, I always looked up to my mom and grandmother; they always look so pulled together. Especially with fragrance, I always remember my mom used to wear beautiful floral fragrances, which definitely inspired Cosmic in a lot of ways.’

(Cosmic Kylie Jenner)

Was the name a deliberate move on Jenner’s part to connect with her Gen Z, astro-obsessed fans? ‘The name came naturally — when I finally landed on that perfect scent, it smelled out of this world, and so Cosmic was the perfect name.’ The same went for the sculptural bottle it’s presented in, an amorphous pink flacon which carries the juice like a teardrop: ‘For Cosmic, I wanted to create a bottle that went with the name.

Because my daughter looks like me, I get to see my beauty in her

Kylie Jenner

So we landed on a design that looked like a piece of art or a sculpture from another world.’ It’s a marked departure for Kylie Cosmetics, embracing a more natural approach to beauty, and it’s no coincidence. ‘Motherhood has definitely made me love myself more — because my daughter looks like me, I get to see my beauty in her. For make-up, I’ve been going for a more natural look — I love letting my skin show.’

If motherhood has made Jenner feel more empowered and experimental, watch this space for more fragrances to join the Cosmic constellation.

Cosmic Kylie Jenner eau de parfum, from £34 for 30ml, kyliejennercosmetics.com