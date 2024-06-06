Kylie Jenner reveals the one makeup product that is always in her handbag

As a very important investigative beauty journalist [insert eyes emoji, here], 'tis my job to uncover the favourite makeup, haircare, skincare (etcetera etcetera) products of the most hyped-about celebrities. In other words, I'm a nosy b*tch who's chasing the possibilities of Hailey Bieber's glazed doughnut skin, the iconic JGlow of Jennifer Lopez and of course, Kylie Jenner's infamously luscious lips.

And today, it's the latter that we're one step closer towards achieving. That is, naturally, of course. No tea, no shade, just a broke man's attempt at an A-List look.



In a recent Instagram post, Kylie spoke with the producers of her family's very own TV show, The Kardashians, to answer a selection of questions. "Do you have time for a few questions while we walk to set?" one person asks. To which Kylie responds: "Erm, not really but I can make it work for you guys." Icon behaviour.

Among revealing the funniest member of the Kar-Jenner clan, Ky shares what's always in her purse. "Always in my purse is my Kylie Skin Lip Butter or hand sanitiser," the mum-of-two says.



So, that's how she keeps her kissers always looking ultra-hydrated! *Strokes beard with deliberation*

Silky moisture for up to 24 hours? Maintaining a healthy skin barrier? Visibly improving the look of lip lines? You best believe we're sold! And, as someone who has, in fact, tried the product for themselves, I can vouch for all claims. Mwah.

IDK about you but I'm stocking up and adding 12 to my online shopping basket before they all sell out...

Follow Lia on Instagram.





You Might Also Like