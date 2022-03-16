Kylie Jenner says postpartum recovery after giving birth to son 'hasn't been easy'

Kylie Jenner is getting real about her life as a mother-of-two.

Kylie Jenner is back in the gym after giving birth to son Wolf. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to share an update on her postpartum recovery since welcoming her son Wolf on Feb. 2. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to Instagram stories with a photo of herself back in the gym as well as a message about her body and mindset since giving birth six weeks ago.

Jenner revealed that so far, becoming a mom for the second time hasn't been easy compared to when she welcomed her first child, Stormi Webster, with partner Travis Scott four years ago.

"This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," she said while on the treadmill. "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy."

Jenner explained that she wanted to be transparent with her fans about her experience before resuming her regular social media content.

Kylie Jenner shared a message to fans from her home gym. (Image via Instagram/KylieJenner)

"I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me," she said.

Jenner admitted that "it's been hard" and she "didn't even think [she'd] make it to this workout today."

"But I'm here, and I'm feeling better," Jenner told her fans. "So you got this!"

In a follow-up story, the former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star admitted that whenever she's tempted to be hard on herself and her body, she does her best to shift her perspective to the feat her body just performed.

"It's OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself... And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy," she said.

Jenner then encouraged other new moms not to feel obligated or pressured to bounce back after pregnancy.

"We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be 'back,'" she added. "Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!"

