'It's a whole different face': Kylie Jenner fans react after viral TikTok compares old photos of the star

Old photos from Kylie Jenner's Instagram account are going viral on TikTok (Images via Instagram/KylieJenner)

Fans of Kylie Jenner are concerned after a recent video unearthing old photos of the star went viral on TikTok.

On Sunday, a TikTok user that goes by the handle @delaylayy shared two videos, one featured photos from the beginning of Jenner's Instagram account and a separate video comparing old pictures to recent images of the star.

The vides have since collected more than 400,000 views combined, and have sparked significant debate over the 23-year-old's noticeably altered appearance.

"Going to the beginning of Kylie Jenner's Instagram so you don't have to," the TikTok reads before unveiling several photos dating all the way back to 2012.

"Stormi is going to be so curious why she has a face similar to this one and not the one her mom has now," one user commented. "She's literally not the same person."

"It's a whole different face," someone else added. "She was a beautiful girl back then until she ruined her face."

"Legit looks like a different person," another commented. "She was so naturally beautiful before and now she looks plastic and dead inside."

Photo via @delaylayy TikTok

"Sometimes I forget she's human under there," one user chimed in. "She doesn't even look like a third cousin to her current self."

"Doesn't even look like the same person, wow," one person wrote. "Scary, to be honest."

One person blasted the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star for incessantly denying that she has ever gone under the knife, although she has admitted to receiving cosmetic fillers.

"I can't believe she's still trying to convince us that she's never had surgery," they commented. "No surgery? Yeah right. She has clearly had plastic surgery. I don't know why she lies about it."

Photo via @delaylayy TikTok

Others jumped to the 23-year-old's defense, pointing out that she was a teenager in the dug-up photos and "no one looks the same" as when they were young.

"She was 12," someone wrote. "She's not going to look 12 all her life. She's a mom now, she's 23. People just don't like change."

"She was pretty then and she's pretty now. Y'all are hateful," another wrote.

"She was a teen. What do you expect?" added someone else.

Back in February 2019, the beauty mogul denied ever having plastic surgery and credits her "unnatural" look solely to cosmetic fillers.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," Jenner told Paper Magazine. "I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do...It's fillers. I'm not denying that."

