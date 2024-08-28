Kylie Jenner's LBD and personalised Goyard bag are peak cool-mom core

The mother of two has been accused of using Ozempic to achieve her postpartum figure (Instagram)

The saying "I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom" deriving from the cult-adored 2004 movie Mean Girls, is often thrown around nonchalantly. However, one mother who perhaps epitomises this legendary phrase is Kylie Jenner.

Alongside balancing her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics and being an all-around fashion It-girl, the American socialite and (almost) billionaire businesswoman is the proud mother of two children - Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

Yesterday the 27-year-old shared an Instagram 'dump' captioned " let me tell you ‘bout my best friend" which included multiple sartorially chic photos of her and Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, but also featured a wholesome nod to her children also being her besties, through a seriously iconic fashion moment.

Kylie put a summery twist on the LBD (Instagram/@kyliejenner)

For her day out with Stassie, the youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister stunned in a ruched LBD featuring frills under the bust, thick shoulder straps and a pleated hem. Her summer-clad piece put a whimsical twist on the classic little back dress, proving the unwavering power of the stalwart silhouette.

A pair of open-toe black flip-flops, minimal jewellery and soft, natural-looking make-up glam made her look equal parts chic and understated.

She wore flat open-toe flip-flops with her mini (Instagram/@kyliejenner)

She shared stylish pics with her bestfriend Stassie (Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Our favourite part of her stunning look however was her personalised Goyard purse. Often we see personalisation in the form of initials (like Dua Lipa's white shirt), whole names (like Emily Ratajkowski's 'Sylvester" necklace, or symbols that relate to a person's name. But Kylie took the trend to new heights by having two images of her children's faces printed onto her royal blue bag from the Parisian luxury label.

Her personalised Goyard is truly iconic (Instagram/@kyliejenner)

An effortlessly chic out with a luxury accessory and a wholesome nod to her kids? Cool mom-core has officially peaked.