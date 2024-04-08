Kylie Minogue, 55, surprises in thigh-baring jeans after edgy makeover

(Getty Images)

Singer Kylie Minogue pulled out all the stops on Sunday as she went hell for leather in an edgy, all-black ensemble.

In snapshots shared to Instagram, the Aussie pop princess, 55, modelled a studded black leather jacket and a pair of thigh-baring jeans complete with poppers running down the front.

Kylie rocked a pair of edgy thigh-baring jeans and a cropped leather jacket (Instagram)

In keeping with her monochromatic look, the Padam Padam hitmaker elevated her ensemble with a glossy black manicure and a pair of black leather boots. She accessorised with a cluster of gold necklaces and accentuated her eyes with a generous slick of black kohl eyeliner.

The songstress posed up a storm (Instagram)

The global star's fans and friends raced to the comments section to weigh in on Kylie's sartorial prowess, with one writing: "That jacket though," while another penned: "You look incredible."

Kylie's phenomenal physique can be attributed to her love of Pilates. "I do Pilates," she told Star Magazine. "I don't overdo it. I wish I was one of those women who do their exercises first thing in the morning, or run straight to the fitness studio as soon as they get up. But unfortunately, I'm just not that disciplined!"

As for her daily diet, the Australian singer is a staunch advocate of balance. During a chat with Vogue Australia in 2014, she revealed: "As much as I have a fairly healthy lifestyle, I am a maniac about good coffee. Australians and specifically Melbournians are used to great coffee."

The pop princess always looks flawless (Getty Images)

The 'Spinning Around' singer's edgy makeover comes after she lapped up some sunshine on Australia's idyllic Hamilton Island. In snapshots shared to Instagram, the blonde beauty could be seen relaxing inside a private beach hut dressed in a pair of white linen trousers and a cherry-red strappy top.

She looked the picture of serenity as she enjoyed some precious down time with a refreshing glass of rosé from her eponymous wine brand. Amongst the images, Kylie also included a stunning photograph of herself soaking up a beautiful sunset whilst modelling an avant-garde white corset top complete with ribbons and a pair of baggy black trousers.

In her caption, she enthused: "Aaaaaahhhhh… Mini-break in this absolutely stunning part of @australia @qualiaresort @hamiltonisland… LOVED!!!"

The Australian singer is a veritable style maven (Getty Images)

In an interview with Marie Claire in 2018, the musician revealed that her fashion sense always evolves depending on the situation. "It depends what it's for," the star explained. "It's incredible how a piece can shine on stage when beforehand you'd look in the mirror and think 'OMG, it's too much!'

"If I'm going on a date, I will try and wear a mid-length slip dress and sharpen it with a jacket, something easy. I also love satin lace-up ankle boots with the toes out. But throughout the day, I'm so lazy! I'll still wear jeans, trainers and a singlet or denim shirt with either a hat or a topknot."