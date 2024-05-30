How Kylie Minogue looks so good at 56

Happy birthday to Kylie Minogue, who marked her 56th birthday on Tuesday, continuing her career-long streak of looking absolutely sensational at every single stage.

Her look for the celebrations at London private members’ club Annabel’s was no exception. She wore a violet Erdem gown featuring a macro rose print and an oversized bow at the front. Gift wrap dressing, but make it high fashion.

The event doubled as a fourth anniversary do for her wine brand, which has sold 15 million bottles to date and just launched a new prosecco. Proof, if it were needed, that Kylie is a savvy businesswoman as well as a chart-topping singer.

This is all great news for the woman who made her name on Neighbours; less so if you’re looking in the mirror wondering what you need to do to look as fresh-faced and youthful at 42, let alone 56 (just me?).

The singer once told The Telegraph that she doesn’t want to be the poster woman for ageless beauty, but, well, sorry Kylie – you kind of are. It’s a rare celebrity who has not had so many injectables that raising an eyebrow is a Herculean feat. One of Kylie’s most defining features is that joyful demeanour and energy, so it’s important that she can smile and laugh and wrinkle her nose.

Of course, chalking up another year is more about good health and happiness than appearance, but inquiring minds still want to know: how does she look so good at 56, and what can we learn about ageless beauty from the Princess of Pop?

The fashion

Kylie is just 5ft tall, so petite women could learn a lot from how she puts her clothes together. Nothing drowns her or looks awkwardly proportioned. Of course, it’s easier when you have a stylist, and easier still when you are wearing made to measure couture, but having a garment tweaked by a tailor could transform it from quite nice to magnificent. Try Sojo, which connects users with tailors nearby.

Kylie in Diesel at the Met Gala 2024 - Getty

In terms of aesthetic, Kylie’s had countless image reinventions, but her current stylist Frank Strachan has struck a great balance between edge and glamour, as evidenced by her two Diesel looks at the Met Gala. “[There is] just enough contemporary punchiness to sustain her fashion credentials – see those vampish red leggings and corsetry in her Padam Padam video, but glamorous, camp and girl-next-door,” my colleague Stephen Doig wrote last year. “Kylie’s settled into a look that shows confidence in just being her.”

The workout

She insists her gold hotpants days are long gone, but she is still in remarkable shape. “I’m bigger than I used to be, that’s for sure,” she told The Telegraph in 2019. “I need to work out more consistently. You’ve got to be realistic and accepting, but do your best at the same time.”

Kylie performing at the Brit Awards 2024 - Getty

The best workout, she says, is going on tour, so don’t expect her to hang up her dancing shoes anytime soon. Outside of that, she does Pilates or yoga using the Yoga Studio app. If there’s a treadmill, she’ll walk. “We say in my family, ‘Minogues don’t run.’ None of us run. But we like to walk, so that works for me,” she told the Wall Street Journal’s WSJ magazine

The skincare

“Make-up artists always comment on Kylie’s glowing skin and that’s because she prioritises it,” says The Telegraph’s beauty editor, Annabel Jones. “Like most Aussies, Kylie wears sunblock daily which is evident in her complexion which is even toned and free from pigmentation.”

It helps that she visits a dermatologist when she can. “I love a laser treatment to stimulate collagen – it’s non-invasive,” she told MindFood in 2022. She’s also maintained a good skincare routine. “I started wearing heavy TV makeup as a teenager, so I’ve always washed my face and I always use a muslin cloth or a face cloth.”

'She's kept to the same honey blonde hair colour and mid-length cut throughout her career,' says Annabel Jones - Getty

The hair

“When someone appears to age well it’s often about knowing what suits them best, and Kylie is a master at this; she’s kept to the same honey blonde hair colour and mid-length cut throughout her career, and yet she never appears dated,” explains Jones. “She may have loosened her curls and tweaked the tone of blonde, but she lives by the style tenet of not trying too hard and this sense of ease translates to a kind of agelessness that most of us aspire to capture and yet is hard to pinpoint.”