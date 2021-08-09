'This is the shirt for you': Shoppers are loving this $29 'unshrinkable' T-shirt

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

There’s nothing quite as disappointing as finding out that your favourite new T-shirt has shrunk in the wash. Whether it’s due to poor quality fabrics that don’t hold up in the wash or user error, it’s a fashion fail that affects nearly all o s at one time or another.

Luckily, L.L. Bean has come up with the perfect solution to your laundry woes: their line of Carefree Unshrinkable clothing. Available in a handful of styles for both women and men, the line is designed to retain its shape for wash after wash.

There are nine styles in total to choose from, but the Men's Carefree Unshrinkable Tee is by far the most popular of the bunch.

How does it work?

Made from 100 per cent jersey-knit cotton, these ultra soft tees use double ring-spun fabric to fight shrinkage, stains, wrinkles, fading and pilling. No matter how many time you wash or wear them, these Carefree Unshrinkable T-shirts are supposedd to stand up to anything you can throw at them.

Retailing for $29, the shirts are available in both standard and tall (which retail for $39) lengths, and come in men’s sizes small to XX-large. They also come in a range of neutral shades so that you can stock up on multiple versions of this top-rated tee.

What shoppers have to say

Not only is the Men's Carefree Unshrinkable Tee an ideal choice for individuals who can be hard on their clothing, they also come backed by a 4.5-star rating and more than 2,000 five-star reviews.

“As a self-proclaimed T-shirt aficionado I have to say this is the best I have ever bought. Neck is sturdy and does not lose shape,” raved one reviewer. “It really has held up and has not shrunk one bit. I am a big guy and always have to hang my shirts dry to keep them from shrinking, this shirt goes in the dryer with no shrinking.”

“If you’re a guy who gets the normal sleeve warp and bacon collar, this is the shirt for you. I can’t say enough about this shirt, I would do anything for a lifetime supply of these bad boys,” added another.

Some shoppers have noted that these T-shirts have a unique feel that doesn’t absorb water or sweat, which makes sense since they are designed to be both stain-and shrink-resistant.

“The company advertises that these are stain proof...but that means they do not absorb moisture,” revealed one reviewer. “I have washed them half a dozen times; the stain-repellant coating does not come off. If you want a dress T-shirt, these may work. If you want an undershirt, don't buy them.”

Verdict

As far as T-shirts go, the Men's Carefree Unshrinkable Tee from L.L. Bean is a top choice among shoppers. Its low maintenance wash and wear design makes it a great pick if you tend to be hard on your clothes — depending on how you choose to wear it.

Based on customer reviews, this tee is better for low-activity days or a more polished look, but if you prefer a T-shirt that offers a more breathable feel, you can also shop the Lakewashed Organic Cotton Tee instead.

