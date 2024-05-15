La Farm Bakery is expanding with its first locations in Raleigh. Here are the details

Good news for bread lovers: La Farm Bakery is opening its first permanent store in Raleigh later this summer.

The business, which began in 1999, is expanding to Raleigh’s Creekside Crossing Shopping Center at the corner of Wake Forest and Six Forks roads. A specific opening date has not yet been announced for the 3,200-square-foot bakery and cafe, but the location will offer breads, pastries, desserts, sandwiches, salads, cheese, charcuterie and wine.

“It’s been an honor to grow with this community,” Lionel Vatinet, a co-owner of the bakery, said in a news release. “With our thriving production facility in downtown Cary and strong team of bakers and front-of-house professionals, we’re excited to finally make our sourdough breads and pastries even more accessible to our fans in Raleigh, and reach new bread lovers who live, work and visit Raleigh.”

In addition to the permanent location, La Farm Bakery will begin operating a pop-up in downtown Raleigh on May 22. It will be open 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily at The Row at Glenwood project at 610-101 Hillsborough St.

Instead of a ribbon-cutting, the public is invited to come to the bakery’s traditional opening event — a “bread baking” — and taste complimentary mini white chocolate baguettes, at 11 a.m. May 22 at the pop-up.

As of now, the pop-up is only open through the end of 2024, but the bakery hopes to extend the lease, according to a press release.

What’s served at the downtown pop-up

The downtown La Farm pop-up will not have a full kitchen or cafe, but customers can enjoy fresh-baked breads, pastries, sandwiches, salads and Counter Culture Coffee.

There’s seating for 20 inside and 10 outside.

Other La Farm Bakery locations

Since 1999, the bakery has spread across the Triangle:

It started in Cary’s Preston Corners . Now, La Farm has three stores in the city, including one inside Whole Foods Market.

La Farm opened in Fuquay-Varina in 2021, but it closed in 2022, The News & Observer previously reported. Then, the bakery reopened last year at 1900 Broad St.

At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, La Farm Bakery has a storefront in Terminal 2. It opened in July 2021, while travelers were still required to wear masks in airports. “When the masks come off, people will have more sense, wonderful sense of the smell,” Vetinet told The N&O’s Richard Stradling. “It’s going to be different.”

La Farm Bakery, owned by Master Baker Lionel Vatinet and his wife, Missy Vatinet, began in Cary in 1999.

About Master Baker Lionel Vatinet

The co-owner of La Farm Bakery is a three-time James Beard Foundation Outstanding Baker nominee and has been praised in publications including Food & Wine, Saveur, Our State, Garden & Gun and O Magazine. USA Today listed La Farm Bakery among the 10 best artisanal bakeries in North America.

Vatinet, who co-owns the bakery with his wife, Missy Vatinet, joined France’s guild Les Compagnons du Devoir and earned the title of Maitre Boulanger, or Master Baker.

He was the founding instructor at San Francisco Baking Institute and has consulted for artisanal bread brands across the globe.

La Farm Bakery is opening a pop-up in downtown Raleigh in May, and a permanent location is coming to North Raleigh this summer.

La Farm Bakery to open a cafe in Raleigh-Durham International Airport terminal

New La Farm Bakery is coming, this time inside a Whole Foods, as growth continues