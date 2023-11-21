La Roche-Posay's Black Friday deals just kicked off early — 13 products to stock up on
Get a free gift and 20% off on orders of $80 or more with the code EARLY.
Need to stock up on skincare? No worries. While Black Friday is still a few days away, La Roche-Posay is already in the giving spirit with its early access sale running until Nov. 23.
Effaclar Ultra Concentrated Serum$46$58Save $12 with code
Pure Vitamin C10 Anti-Aging Serum$54$68Save $14 with code
Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Face Serum$44$55Save $11 with code
Hydraphase HA Light Face Cream$36$45Save $9 with code
Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel$16$20Save $4 with code
Hydraphase Intense Serum$35$44Save $9 with code
Cicaplast Baume B5 Soothing Relieving Balm$20$25Save $5 with code
Cicaplast Mains$12$15Save $3 with code
Anthelios Ulta-Fluid SPF 50+ Facial Sunscreen$26$32Save $6 with code
Retinol B3 Anti-Aging Face Serum$54$68Save $14 with code
Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel$22$27Save $5 with code
Effaclar Duo (+) Global Acne Treatment$24$30Save $6 with code
Toleriane Sensitive Face Moisturizer$22$27Save $5 with code
Take advantage of a 20 per cent discount on orders of $50 or more and 20 per cent off on orders exceeding $80, accompanied by a complimentary seven-piece gift — just use the code EARLY at checkout.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Mark your calendars for Nov. 24 — it's just a few days away! So, it's time to prep your wallet for the upcoming hot deals. But if you're eager to snag some discounts ahead of time, early Black Friday promotions have already begun, so stay tuned.
Now, let's take a look at La Roche-Posay's top sellers so you can assemble your cart to score the discount and free gift.
Effaclar Ultra Concentrated Serum
This serum will help shrink pores and fade acne marks. It'll also smoothen out your skin, tackle fine lines and leave your skin feeling soft and hydrated.
This contains salicylic acid, LHA and glyolic acid that'll work together to gently exfoliate your skin.
Pure Vitamin C10 Anti-Aging Serum
This antioxidant face serum will work wonders in reducing imperfections and brightening your skin. It'll tackle signs of aging and enhance overall skin quality, resulting in less wrinkles, a more even and refined skin texture and a radiant complexion.
This serum is perfect for all skin types and is crafted with a mix of vitamin C, salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid.
Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Face Serum
This face and neck serum is a dermatological correction for wrinkles, fine lines and loss of volume and elasticity. It'll help re-plump and speed up your skin's repair process.
This serum will restore your skin's moisture barrier, and it's suitable for sensitive skin.
Hydraphase HA Light Face Cream
This is a moisture-boosting, oil-free face moisturizer that'll give your skin a plump, radiant look without feeling heavy on the skin.
This product will provide 72 hours of intense moisture.
Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel
This gel cleanser for the face and body is designed to remove excess sebum, clear out any impurities and unclog pores, resulting in smoother skin texture.
This gel is alcohol-free, soap-free and is formulated without microbeads.
Hydraphase Intense Serum
If you want to get rid of dehydration wrinkles, this stuff delivers extended 24-hour hydration, effectively soothing and moisturizing dry skin.
This intense serum will diminish 81% of tightness and dehydration wrinkles within one month.
Cicaplast Baume B5 Soothing Relieving Balm
If you're looking for a seriously moisturizing product, this multi-purpose balm will hydrate dry and irritated skin for up to 48 hours. You can use it for peeling, chafed, itchy or scarred skin and much more. And it's suitable for all ages, from babies to older adults.
This will keep your skin moisturized for up to 48 hours.
Cicaplast Mains
This hand cream will provide instant relief to dry, cracked hands, transforming them into soft, smooth and hydrated ones instead.
This hand cream will leave a protective glove-like effect on your hands.
Anthelios Ulta-Fluid SPF 50+ Facial Sunscreen
This SPF is fragrance-free and features "NETLOCK" technology, which will provide ultra-invisible (yet powerful) protection against harmful rays.
This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types.
Retinol B3 Anti-Aging Face Serum
This retinol is your secret weapon for renewed skin — it'll make it look smooth and radiant. It'll also help recover skin firmness and reverse deep wrinkles and irregular texture.
This retinol is in the form of a fast-absorbing water-gel texture.
Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel
If you have acne-prone or oily skin, this gentle cleanser will work wonders for you. It'll treat breakouts without drying or irritating your skin. It'll also rebalance your skin and help reduce clogged pores, too!
You can use this cleanser on both your face and body.
Effaclar Duo (+) Global Acne Treatment
This treatment will tackle acne without drying out your skin. It's packed with tons of effective ingredients, like salicylic acid, that'll address all stages of the pimple cycle. It'll also help prevent recurring breakouts!
This treatment is non-comedogenic, so it won't clog your pores.
Toleriane Sensitive Face Moisturizer
This fragrance-free moisturizer is perfect for sensitive skin folk and is packed with prebiotic thermal spring water. It'll help preserve your skin's natural microbiome (AKA your skin's defence against irritants and stressors).
This moisturizer is fragrance-free — perfect for sensitive skin.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.