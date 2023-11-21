Advertisement
AirPods are on sale for Black Friday 2023 — save up to $99

These deals are seriously good.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

La Roche-Posay's Black Friday deals just kicked off early — 13 products to stock up on

Get a free gift and 20% off on orders of $80 or more with the code EARLY.

a bunch of la roche-posay products
La Roche-Posay is offering 20% off orders of $50 or more & if you spend $80 or more, you'll score a free gift, too. (Photos via La Roche-Posay)

Need to stock up on skincare? No worries. While Black Friday is still a few days away, La Roche-Posay is already in the giving spirit with its early access sale running until Nov. 23.

Quick Overview

  • Effaclar Ultra Concentrated Serum

    $46$58
    Save $12 with code
    See at La Roche-Posay

  • Pure Vitamin C10 Anti-Aging Serum

    $54$68
    Save $14 with code
    See at La Roche-Posay

  • Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Face Serum

    $44$55
    Save $11 with code
    See at La Roche-Posay

  • Hydraphase HA Light Face Cream

    $36$45
    Save $9 with code
    See at La Roche-Posay

  • Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel

    $16$20
    Save $4 with code
    See at La Roche-Posay

  • Hydraphase Intense Serum

    $35$44
    Save $9 with code
    See at La Roche-Posay

  • Cicaplast Baume B5 Soothing Relieving Balm

    $20$25
    Save $5 with code
    See at La Roche-Posay

  • Cicaplast Mains

    $12$15
    Save $3 with code
    See at La Roche-Posay

  • Anthelios Ulta-Fluid SPF 50+ Facial Sunscreen

    $26$32
    Save $6 with code
    See at La Roche-Posay

  • Retinol B3 Anti-Aging Face Serum

    $54$68
    Save $14 with code
    See at La Roche-Posay

  • Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel

    $22$27
    Save $5 with code
    See at La Roche-Posay

  • Effaclar Duo (+) Global Acne Treatment

    $24$30
    Save $6 with code
    See at La Roche-Posay

  • Toleriane Sensitive Face Moisturizer

    $22$27
    Save $5 with code
    See at La Roche-Posay
See 8 more

Take advantage of a 20 per cent discount on orders of $50 or more and 20 per cent off on orders exceeding $80, accompanied by a complimentary seven-piece gift — just use the code EARLY at checkout.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Mark your calendars for Nov. 24 — it's just a few days away! So, it's time to prep your wallet for the upcoming hot deals. But if you're eager to snag some discounts ahead of time, early Black Friday promotions have already begun, so stay tuned.

Now, let's take a look at La Roche-Posay's top sellers so you can assemble your cart to score the discount and free gift.

Effaclar Ultra Concentrated Serum

This serum will help shrink pores and fade acne marks. It'll also smoothen out your skin, tackle fine lines and leave your skin feeling soft and hydrated.

La Roche-Posay

Effaclar Ultra Concentrated Serum

$46$58
Save $12 with code

This contains salicylic acid, LHA and glyolic acid that'll work together to gently exfoliate your skin.

Save $12 with code
$46 at La Roche-Posay

Pure Vitamin C10 Anti-Aging Serum

This antioxidant face serum will work wonders in reducing imperfections and brightening your skin. It'll tackle signs of aging and enhance overall skin quality, resulting in less wrinkles, a more even and refined skin texture and a radiant complexion.

La Roche-Posay

Pure Vitamin C10 Anti-Aging Serum

$54$68
Save $14 with code

This serum is perfect for all skin types and is crafted with a mix of vitamin C, salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid.

Save $14 with code
$54 at La Roche-Posay

Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Face Serum

This face and neck serum is a dermatological correction for wrinkles, fine lines and loss of volume and elasticity. It'll help re-plump and speed up your skin's repair process.

La Roche-Posay

Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Face Serum

$44$55
Save $11 with code

This serum will restore your skin's moisture barrier, and it's suitable for sensitive skin.

Save $11 with code
$44 at La Roche-Posay

Hydraphase HA Light Face Cream

This is a moisture-boosting, oil-free face moisturizer that'll give your skin a plump, radiant look without feeling heavy on the skin.

La Roche-Posay

Hydraphase HA Light Face Cream

$36$45
Save $9 with code

This product will provide 72 hours of intense moisture.

Save $9 with code
$36 at La Roche-Posay

Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel

This gel cleanser for the face and body is designed to remove excess sebum, clear out any impurities and unclog pores, resulting in smoother skin texture.

La Roche-Posay

Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel

$16$20
Save $4 with code

This gel is alcohol-free, soap-free and is formulated without microbeads.

Save $4 with code
$16 at La Roche-Posay

Hydraphase Intense Serum

If you want to get rid of dehydration wrinkles, this stuff delivers extended 24-hour hydration, effectively soothing and moisturizing dry skin.

La Roche-Posay

Hydraphase Intense Serum

$35$44
Save $9 with code

This intense serum will diminish 81% of tightness and dehydration wrinkles within one month.

Save $9 with code
$35 at La Roche-Posay

Cicaplast Baume B5 Soothing Relieving Balm

If you're looking for a seriously moisturizing product, this multi-purpose balm will hydrate dry and irritated skin for up to 48 hours. You can use it for peeling, chafed, itchy or scarred skin and much more. And it's suitable for all ages, from babies to older adults.

La Roche-Posay

Cicaplast Baume B5 Soothing Relieving Balm

$20$25
Save $5 with code

This will keep your skin moisturized for up to 48 hours.

Save $5 with code
$20 at La Roche-Posay

Cicaplast Mains

This hand cream will provide instant relief to dry, cracked hands, transforming them into soft, smooth and hydrated ones instead.

La Roche-Posay

Cicaplast Mains

$12$15
Save $3 with code

This hand cream will leave a protective glove-like effect on your hands.

Save $3 with code
$12 at La Roche-Posay

Anthelios Ulta-Fluid SPF 50+ Facial Sunscreen

This SPF is fragrance-free and features "NETLOCK" technology, which will provide ultra-invisible (yet powerful) protection against harmful rays.

La Roche-Posay

Anthelios Ulta-Fluid SPF 50+ Facial Sunscreen

$26$32
Save $6 with code

This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types.

Save $6 with code
$26 at La Roche-Posay

Retinol B3 Anti-Aging Face Serum

This retinol is your secret weapon for renewed skin — it'll make it look smooth and radiant. It'll also help recover skin firmness and reverse deep wrinkles and irregular texture.

La Roche-Posay

Retinol B3 Anti-Aging Face Serum

$54$68
Save $14 with code

This retinol is in the form of a fast-absorbing water-gel texture.

Save $14 with code
$54 at La Roche-Posay

Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel

If you have acne-prone or oily skin, this gentle cleanser will work wonders for you. It'll treat breakouts without drying or irritating your skin. It'll also rebalance your skin and help reduce clogged pores, too!

La Roche-Posay

Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel

$22$27
Save $5 with code

You can use this cleanser on both your face and body.

Save $5 with code
$22 at La Roche-Posay

Effaclar Duo (+) Global Acne Treatment

This treatment will tackle acne without drying out your skin. It's packed with tons of effective ingredients, like salicylic acid, that'll address all stages of the pimple cycle. It'll also help prevent recurring breakouts!

La Roche-Posay

Effaclar Duo (+) Global Acne Treatment

$24$30
Save $6 with code

This treatment is non-comedogenic, so it won't clog your pores.

Save $6 with code
$24 at La Roche-Posay

Toleriane Sensitive Face Moisturizer

This fragrance-free moisturizer is perfect for sensitive skin folk and is packed with prebiotic thermal spring water. It'll help preserve your skin's natural microbiome (AKA your skin's defence against irritants and stressors).

La Roche-Posay

Toleriane Sensitive Face Moisturizer

$22$27
Save $5 with code

This moisturizer is fragrance-free — perfect for sensitive skin.

Save $5 with code
$22 at La Roche-Posay

