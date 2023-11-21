La Roche-Posay's Black Friday deals just kicked off early — 13 products to stock up on

La Roche-Posay is offering 20% off orders of $50 or more & if you spend $80 or more, you'll score a free gift, too. (Photos via La Roche-Posay)

Need to stock up on skincare? No worries. While Black Friday is still a few days away, La Roche-Posay is already in the giving spirit with its early access sale running until Nov. 23.

Take advantage of a 20 per cent discount on orders of $50 or more and 20 per cent off on orders exceeding $80, accompanied by a complimentary seven-piece gift — just use the code EARLY at checkout.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Mark your calendars for Nov. 24 — it's just a few days away! So, it's time to prep your wallet for the upcoming hot deals. But if you're eager to snag some discounts ahead of time, early Black Friday promotions have already begun, so stay tuned.

Now, let's take a look at La Roche-Posay's top sellers so you can assemble your cart to score the discount and free gift.

This serum will help shrink pores and fade acne marks. It'll also smoothen out your skin, tackle fine lines and leave your skin feeling soft and hydrated.

This antioxidant face serum will work wonders in reducing imperfections and brightening your skin. It'll tackle signs of aging and enhance overall skin quality, resulting in less wrinkles, a more even and refined skin texture and a radiant complexion.

This face and neck serum is a dermatological correction for wrinkles, fine lines and loss of volume and elasticity. It'll help re-plump and speed up your skin's repair process.

This is a moisture-boosting, oil-free face moisturizer that'll give your skin a plump, radiant look without feeling heavy on the skin.

This gel cleanser for the face and body is designed to remove excess sebum, clear out any impurities and unclog pores, resulting in smoother skin texture.

If you want to get rid of dehydration wrinkles, this stuff delivers extended 24-hour hydration, effectively soothing and moisturizing dry skin.

If you're looking for a seriously moisturizing product, this multi-purpose balm will hydrate dry and irritated skin for up to 48 hours. You can use it for peeling, chafed, itchy or scarred skin and much more. And it's suitable for all ages, from babies to older adults.

This hand cream will provide instant relief to dry, cracked hands, transforming them into soft, smooth and hydrated ones instead.

This SPF is fragrance-free and features "NETLOCK" technology, which will provide ultra-invisible (yet powerful) protection against harmful rays.

This retinol is your secret weapon for renewed skin — it'll make it look smooth and radiant. It'll also help recover skin firmness and reverse deep wrinkles and irregular texture.

If you have acne-prone or oily skin, this gentle cleanser will work wonders for you. It'll treat breakouts without drying or irritating your skin. It'll also rebalance your skin and help reduce clogged pores, too!

This treatment will tackle acne without drying out your skin. It's packed with tons of effective ingredients, like salicylic acid, that'll address all stages of the pimple cycle. It'll also help prevent recurring breakouts!

This fragrance-free moisturizer is perfect for sensitive skin folk and is packed with prebiotic thermal spring water. It'll help preserve your skin's natural microbiome (AKA your skin's defence against irritants and stressors).

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.