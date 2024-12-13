Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer are a festive dream as they dazzle in chic gowns

Princess Diana's nieces, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, have just shown us how to master festive party dressing. Their secret? You can never go wrong with a classic little black dress or a sparkling silver sequin ensemble.

Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer dazzled in festive gowns during Vassia Kostara Limited Collections dinner at Langan's Brasserie (Getty Images)

The Spencer twins stole the spotlight as they attended the UK launch party for fashion label Vassia Kostara Limited Collections.

Amelia took a leaf out of her late auntie's style guide as she donned a killer black dress. The silk halter neck gown featured long-sleeves and daring cutouts on the side and chest area, with Amelia showing off her incredible physique in the waist-cinching number. The luxurious gown draped elegantly onto the floor and was styled with a pair of diamond encrusted Chanel earrings.

You may also like

The model scraped back her blonde locks into a sleek and elegant bun while she opted for glowing makeup with a bronze eye, chiselled contour, and pink stained lip.

Amelia opted for a timeless black silk dress (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Eliza amped up the glitz as she donned a high-neck, baby blue dress embellished with intricate silver sequins. The sparkling maxi number featured long sleeves and a daring backless style. Eliza let her dazzling dress do all the talking as she opted out of wearing any jewellery. Similarly, Eliza swept up her luscious blonde tresses into a polished high ballerina-style bun. Her radiant makeup matched her twins, with a smudge of black eyeliner accentuating her ocean-blue eyes.

Eliza brought the festive sparkle in a backless number (Instagram)

The Spencer twins know all about the importance of understated glamour and a timeless silhouette and often coordinate their outfits perfectly. The fashionable pair even referenced Princess Diana's infamous 'revenge dress' at The Fashion Awards 2024.

Styled by Sian Gabari, Amelia oozed glamour in a plunging off-the-shoulder gown adorned with detailed beading along the trim of the neckline by Pamella Roland from the Resort 2025 collection. Keeping on theme, Eliza looked sensational in a black gown detailed with satin draped sleeves and intricate swirled sequins on the bodice by Gaurav Gupta.

The twins reference Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' during The Fashion Awards 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall (Getty Images)

The Spencer twins frosted their décolletage with glittering jewels from Sartoro Genève. When it comes to party dressing, the aristocrats give us endless style inspiration. The pair often utilise the power of a LBD and were even spotted ushering in the festive season last month in the chicest party wear.

Eliza and Amelia attended the Aromaria London flagship store launch celebration dinner

Eliza exuded style in the 'Diana' bow mini dress by Australian fashion designer Rebecca Vallance. Her twin sister also appeared elegant in a see-through lace bodysuit which featured a high neck. The daring top was teamed with a black wrap-around skirt and sheer tights.