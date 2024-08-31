Lady Amelia Spencer is a vision in futuristic swimsuit

Lady Amelia Spencer looked like an island goddess on Friday as she posed for a set of sun-drenched snaps.

Princess Diana's niece, 32, was spotted in the 'Perugia' swimsuit in holographic silver from Melissa Odabash which retails for a staggering £254.

Amelia Spencer jetted off for a sunsoaked break (Instagram)

The figure-flattering style featured a high-leg cut and scooping neckline. It was teamed with a chic striped blue and pink oversized shirt with coordinating pink-tinged shades.

Amelia wore pink sunglasses (Instagram)

Prince William's cousin wore her platinum blonde locks swept off her face in a swishy ponytail and also wore silver strappy sandals to round off her look.

Amelia styled her swimsuit with silver sandals (Instagram)

Lady Amelia's summer wardrobe

The designer swimsuit is just one highlight of the royal relative's summer wardrobe. In July, the model jetted off to Puglia, Italy to celebrate the wedding of close friends Anri Horne and Brett Ormrod.

The blonde beauty packed on the PDA with her husband Greg Mallett in a beautiful red lace midi dress with a corseted top and floaty skirt.

Amelia stunned in a red dress as she packed on the PDA (Instagram)

Amelia styled the captivating gown with a pair of metallic strappy heels, oversized sunglasses, and a chic neutral clutch.

Amelia celebrated her friend's wedding in style (Instagram)

The pair kept to themselves for the first evening of the trip. Lady Eliza's twin sister enjoyed a romantic meal with her husband, sporting a printed white and blue midi dress.

Amelia Spencer jetted off with husband Greg (Instagram)

The silhouette-enhancing style was teamed with silver pointed-toe stilettos for a leg-lengthening effect and Amelia wore her milky blonde locks for a soft look.

Amelia wore a beautiful white and blue printed midi dress (Instagram)

The Spencer bond

Charles Spencer's daughter has also made time for outings with her sister this summer, including to Wimbledon and the Cartier Queen's Cup.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer attended day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships (Getty)

In a July 2024 interview with Tatler, the twins opened up about their bond. "We've always been very close," Amelia said. "We're very similar. We love doing the same things and share the same friends. You're guaranteed to have a best friend there always – you can’t really compare it to anything else."

The luxury break Amelia is currently enjoying is also a far cry from her childhood holidays spent with her mother Victoria Aitken and twin sister in South Africa.

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia share a close bond with their brother Samuel Aitken (Getty)

"We used to go away to Cederberg on camping trips, where there would be no electricity," Eliza told Tatler. "We were always in nature, on farms – we wouldn't have been able to do that if we hadn't been here."