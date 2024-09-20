Lady Kitty Spencer's new hair is giving serious Princess of Wales vibes

Earlier this month, blonde beauty Lady Kitty Spencer went to the Atelier Emé Bridal Collection fashion show at Bagni Misteriosi in Milan, alongside her twin sisters, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia. The trio looked absolutely gorgeous as they took to the FROW. Talk about blonde bombshells!

Speaking of hair, mother-of-one Kitty actually wore her hair in a slightly different style than usual.

The model, who is signed to Storm modelling agency, often wears her hair in a chic bun, or loose with lots of volume.

However, this video shows the model with her hair flat against her head, with bold, curled ends. There wasn't a split end in sight - it looked so healthy. We couldn't help but think of the Princess of Wales' cascading curls she regularly sports; it looked so similar. How lovely.

Kate's curly long locks are iconic (Getty Images)

At the show, Kitty, who married Michael Lewis in 2021, looked sensational, wearing a long, dramatic black gown that came complete with a built-in corset.

Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer attend the Aterlier Emé show in Milan (Instagram / @ameliaspencer15)

The heart-shaped bustier proved the perfect contrast with the full, bombastic, voluminous skirt.

Kitty on Diana, Princess of Wales

The Dolce & Gabbana ambassador was just six-years-old when Princess Diana died.

Kitty's aunt, the late Diana, Princess Of Wales (Getty)

Previously speaking to Hello!Fashion, she touched on her late aunt’s influence in the fashion industry. "I think she’s iconic and I suppose it’s such a wonderful thing that her fashion influence is still enduring today. She was a great ambassador for British fashion.”

Kitty the fashion queen

Speaking about the wonderful world of fashion, the 33-year-old remarked: "I think the best thing about fashion and style is taking the bits that suit you and playing with them, rather than conforming to whatever the trends are."

Kitty has walked for brands like Dolce & Gabbana (Getty)

I dress for my shape and I like anything that goes in at the waist. I make sure my clothes are nicely tailored and classic but still feminine – I don’t like anything too fussy."