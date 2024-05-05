Lady Louise channels mum Duchess Sophie with ultra-chic accessory for rare royal outing

Lady Louise sought sartorial inspiration from her mother the Duchess of Edinburgh at the weekend as she made a rare appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Stepping out on Sunday, the late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, 20, looked every inch her mother Duchess Sophie's style muse wearing an elegant silk twilly scarf from Parisian label Hermès.

The royal donned a beautiful silk accessory (Getty Images)

The luxury label has the royal seal of approval, and was beloved by Grace Kelly who was memorably photographed carrying what is now known as the 'Kelly' bag back in 1956. The coveted accessory was even reportedly named after the Monegasque royal in her honour.

While Sophie, 59, rocked a beautiful candy-coloured iteration on Thursday, Louise opted for a more neutral scarf, splashed with rich blues, terracottas and baby pinks. She wore the chic accessory around her ponytail and finished off her smart, equestrian look with a straw fedora.

Lady Louise roared with laughter as she took part in a carriage driving event on day 5 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Getty Images)

For the annual event, which takes place on the grounds of Windsor Castle, Louise looked smart in a buff shirt and a taupe double-breasted blazer. She spruced up her look with a chocolate-hued neck tie, a pair of silver drop earrings and an elegant brooch.

During her rare outing, Louise followed in her late grandfather Prince Philip's footsteps and took part in a carriage driving event. The 20-year-old is a keen carriage rider, and once again drove Philip's carriage with a huge grin etched across her face.

Following Prince Philip's death in April 2021, the young royal inherited her late grandfather's driving ponies and carriage. Lady Louise previously spoke about her love of carriage driving during a rare TV interview in September 2021.

The young royal is a keen equestrian (Getty Images)

Speaking on BBC One's documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, she said: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving which has been lovely, but slightly scary because he invented the sport pretty much, but it's incredible to have learned first-hand from him and definitely made us closer, I think.

"After a competition, he would always ask how he went, his eyes would light up because he would get so excited when he talks about it." Take a look at her skills in the video below...

Louise was joined at the event by her mum Sophie who is also a keen carriage driver. The Duchess was spotted chatting to her daughter in a sweet moment, with Sophie proudly driving a gleaming red carriage.

Duchess Sophie also took part in the carriage driving event (Getty Images)

Dressed to impress, the mother-of-two, who is married to Prince Edward, looked sophisticated in a navy jacket embellished with gold buttons, a cream, ruffled shirt and crystal drop earrings.

She accessorised with a matching feathered hat and highlighted her chiselled features with a warm palette of radiance-boosting makeup.

The royal ladies shared a laugh as they prepared to take part in an event at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Getty Images)

Sophie's outing with her daughter comes amid Louise's ongoing studies at The University of St Andrews where she's currently reading English. Back in March, Louise was noticeably absent from the annual Easter Mattins service, most likely due to her university commitments.