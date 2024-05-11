Which lakes and rivers are the best in the US? Cast your votes

There are thousands of lakes and rivers across the nation, with a variety of ways to enjoy them. From the chilly shores of the North to the more temperate waters of the South, you can find a lake or river for any activity you like, such as tubing, fishing, boating, swimming or kayaking.

With so many lakes and rivers to choose from, it can be difficult to decide where to go. So, USA TODAY 10Best narrowed the field by having a panel of experts nominate their 20 favorite places across each of six categories. Now, you get to rank the 10 best in each one by voting for your top picks. Voting ends on Monday, June 3 at noon ET, and you can vote once per day, per category.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best Fishing Lodge

Fishing lodges across the United States offer a unique blend of relaxation, adventure, and connection with nature. They provide an escape for anglers of all skill levels to immerse themselves in the serene beauty of the country's diverse landscapes while engaging in the sport they love.

With options ranging from the remote Alaskan wilderness to the warm waters of the South, these 20 lodges — nominated by an expert panel as the best in the U.S. — cater to a variety of fishing preferences, ensuring a memorable experience and the potential for a great catch.

Best Lake

Lakes across the United States have plenty to offer for those who enjoy the great outdoors. From fishing and boating to swimming and camping, you can enjoy scenic views, wildlife, water sports, and fresh air and sunshine. Plus, when some lakes are frozen over in winter, there's still lots to do, like ice skating and ice fishing!

An expert panel has nominated their top 20 picks for the best lakes in the country, and now it's your turn to vote for your favorite.

Best Lake for Swimming

From natural water features to human-made bodies of water, the United States is full of beautiful lakes where you can enjoy a refreshing dip. Not to mention, several offer sandy stretches of beach, perfect for sunbathing and relaxing.

An expert panel has nominated their 20 picks for the best lakes for swimming in the United States. Where is your favorite spot to go for a swim?

Best Lake for Water Sports

If you love water sports, then you probably know the United States is home to some amazing lakes that are hubs for aquatic adventures. Whether you enjoy kayaking, jet skiing, fishing, or swimming, there's a lake for you.

An expert panel has nominated their top 20 picks for the best lakes for water sports across the country. Which water sports-friendly lake would you most like to visit?

Best River for Fly Fishing

Fly fishing on rivers across the United States offers a diverse and enriching experience. Anglers can enjoy the tranquility of nature, the thrill of the catch, and the satisfaction of mastering the art of the sport. These 20 rivers, nominated by an expert panel as the best for fly fishing in the country, each present a unique challenge and stunning backdrops.

Best River for Tubing

Nothing beats the summer heat like sipping a cold beverage under the sunshine while lazily floating down a river on a giant rubber donut. River tubing — both inexpensive and family-friendly — has become a popular summer pastime in the United States, and USA TODAY 10Best is on the hunt for America's best tubing rivers.

An expert panel has nominated their top 20 picks for the best U.S. rivers for tubing. Which river would you most like to float down?

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: Where are the best rivers and lakes in the US? Vote now