Laquan Smith's SS25 Makeup and Hair Was All About the Power of Sensuality

Leave it to LaQuan Smith to make every season sexy. This Spring/Summer 2025 show was all about the power of the feminine and letting glamour reign. For Smith, it's about empowering the woman and letting her take center stage as her true, authentic self. Throughout the collection, you'd find structural pieces like a revamped trench coat as well as sequin and lace numbers.

For skincare, models were prepped with Lancôme's Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Sheet Mask before the Advanced Génifique Face Serum was added for maximum hydration. Next, the Absolue Soft Cream Moisturizer was used to plump skin and reinvigorate fine lines and wrinkles.

For makeup, depending on model's skin type, Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation was placed all over the face for even skin tone and coverage, as well as Lancôme's Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Full Coverage Concealer. Next, the Teint Idole Ultra Wear Skin Transforming Powder Bronzer was used to contour and warm the complexion. On the eyes, shades from the rama Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in "Smokey Chic" gave each model a smokey, glam flair while the Hypnose Drama Mascara added volume to lashes. Finally, lips were lined with the Lip Idôle Lip Shaper for added dimension and moisturized with the Lip Idôle Squalane-12 ButterGlow Hydrating Lip Balm.

On hair duties was the ever-popular Black and woman-owned multicultural hair care brand, Camille Rose, where renowned celebrity hairstylist Lurissa Ingrid was tasked to ensure that Laquan's vision was executed to perfection. There were several different styles, including natural curls, updos, French rolls and big, fun wigs. For Ingrid, it was all about embracing the models' texture and volume, but making it more editorial and maximalist.

