If large, lumbering, sweet and a bit clumsy is to your liking, meet this gentle giant

Clyde

Breed: Mastiff mix

Age: 7 years old

Clyde is the true definition of gentle giant. He’s goofy, clumsy and oh-so affectionate. Oh, he supposes you could call him a lazy, lovable 161 pound oaf. He’s happy with life, no matter what challenges come his way.

He’s housebroken and crate-trained, too. He’s lived in several homes over the years, so he knows what it means to be a loving and important member of a family. He loves having a routine he can count on. Meet this dog, who lives in the moment, savoring each day. He’s full of love.

Nino

Breed: Siamese

Age: 7 years old

Are you looking for a laid-back cutie pie of a cat? Well, look no further. Nino is not big on giving lots of affection, but he’ll always be down to hang out with you.

He really enjoys lying by a window, observing and just watching the world go by. He would like a home with good window spots for his favorite activity.

He’s not very fond of loud noises and busy environments, so he’d ask that his new home be quiet and slow-paced. Once he gets acclimated, he may nuzzle up next to you in hope of receiving some pets.

Come on by and meet him today. He is FIV-positive but don’t let that scare you away. He has a long and healthy life ahead of him, just like any other kitty.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, visit www.waysidewaifs.org