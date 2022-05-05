13 best last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can get (almost) immediately

Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 8: Best last-minute gifts you can get right now (Photos via 1-800-Flowers, HelloFresh, Ticketmaster, FabFitFun, Headspace)

It's a tale as old as time: Despite our best intentions, the last-minute Mother's Day shopping scramble has officially begun.

With Mother's Day landing on Sunday, May 8, the clock is ticking to pick up a gift. However, if you don't have time to hit the mall, you can still shop for one of these eleventh-hour options.

From subscription services and downloadable prints to once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences and food delivery, scroll down to shop the 13 best last-minute gift ideas you can get (almost) instantly this Mother's Day.

Floral Embrace Bouquet (Photo via 1-800-Flowers)

For shoppers looking to treat mom to a beautiful bouquet this weekend, 1-800-Flowers is offering Yahoo Canada readers an exclusive discount you won't want to miss. Until May 8, readers can save 20 per cent on Mother's Day bouquets, plants and more with the code YAHOO20 at checkout. Same-day, next-day or Saturday delivery is available on a variety of arrangements, including Mother's Day bouquets.

From $52 $65 at 1-800-Flowers

Tinggly Experience Gifts (Photo via @tinggly/Instagram)

Give mom a lifelong memory this year via a Tinngly gift experience. Tinngly experiences are available in more than 100 countries and don't have an expiration date. With every purchase, a portion of the profit goes to sustainable projects to remove polluting plastics from the environment. Experiences in Canada include an ice walk in Jasper, whale watching in Quebec and much more.

From $129 at Tinggly

Revive Superfoods Smoothie Subscription (Photo via @revivesuperfoods/Instagram)

A perfect gift for moms who always try to sneak a veggie or two into every meal, this meal subscription service has a range of superfood options from smoothies to frozen desserts. New shoppers can take 40 per cent off their first box with the code WELCOME at checkout.

From $43 $72 at Revive Superfoods

MasterClass subscription (Photo via MasterClass)

Whether your mom is into cooking, music, fashion, tech or art, MasterClass covers every topic under the sun. Individual courses are taught by some of the most famous faces on the planet, including Hillary Clinton, Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Amanda Gorman and many more.

From $20 at MasterClass

FabFitFun subscription (Photo via FabFitFun)

The FabFitFun box includes a selection of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, home and tech – delivered each season. The box teams up with some of the world's most recognizable brands, like Michael Kors, Herschel, Briogeo and more.

From $50 at FabFitFun

HelloFresh subscription box (Photo via @hellofreshca/Instagram)

HelloFresh sets you (and mom) up for culinary success. Each box comes with delicious recipes, fresh, pre-measured ingredients, and easy-to-follow instructions so that you can turn every dinner into a restaurant-worthy experience.

From $83 at HelloFresh

Amazon.ca eGift Card (Photo via Amazon)

Stuck on what to give mom this Mother's Day? Let her decide and give her an Amazon gift card instead. Denominations start at $25 and custom photo and video gift cards are available.

From $25 at Amazon

Headspace Subscription (Photo via Headspace)

A unique gift idea for moms who need a little more zen in their lives, a Headspace subscription gives them access to meditation, sleep, focus guides and more.

From $13 at Headspace

ClassPass subscription (Photo via ClassPass)

What to give the woman who has everything? Try ClassPass. A ClassPass subscription gives worldwide access to thousands of top-rated gyms, fitness studios, salons and spas.

From $49 at ClassPass

Boho Leaf Wall Art (Photo via Etsy)

Get access to hi-res JPEG files that you can print on your own to fit all of your favourite picture frames. Want to see what other designs are up for grabs? Click here to browse more.

$6 $8 at Etsy

Mejuri Gift Card (Photo via Mejuri)

Don't want to spend a ton on jewelry you're not sure she'll love? We get you. Instead of risking the wrong choice, let mom choose and send them a Mejuri gift card in denominations from $25 to $500.

From $25 at Mejuri

Rosetta Stone subscription (Photo via Rosetta Stone)

Whether she's planning a long-awaited vacation or has always mentioned wanting to learn a new language, a Rosetta Stone membership can give her the language tools she needs. Learners can choose between dozens of languages, including Spanish, French, Arabic and Mandarin.

From $36 at Rosetta Stone

Ticketmaster (Photo via Live Nation)

Live entertainment is back, and it's time for mom to get out and enjoy it. From concerts and comedy shows to broadway and sports tickets, thousands of shows in cities across the country are up for grabs right now.

From $25 at Ticketmaster

