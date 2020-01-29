The Latest 'This Is Us' Promo Has Fans Up in Arms About Kevin and Sophie

From Good Housekeeping

This Is Us season 4's "A Hell of a Week: Part Two" is airing on NBC Tuesday night as part of a Big Three trilogy.

In a preview of the new episode, Kevin and Sophie are seen reuniting.

TIU fans on Instagram and Twitter are divided about what this encounter between the childhood sweethearts could possibly mean.

Since returning from its midseason break, This Is Us season 4 has had fans on the edge of their seats, and it looks like this week's episode won't be any different. Continuing with the show's Big Three trilogy, viewers will witness Kevin and Sophie reunite once again in the episode entitled “A Hell of a Week: Part Two.” But not everyone’s happy about this.

“Tonight on #ThisIsUs fall in love with Kevin and Sophie’s 30 year love story 💜” actress Alexandra Breckenridge, who portrays Sophie, captioned a series of Instagram photos.

Admiring the snaps of the O.G. couple, fans shared their support in hopes that the new episode will bring Kevin and Sophie together for good. “Team Sophie all the way!!! 💕👏” one person wrote. “Please Kevin, don’t break her heart again! ❤️❤️❤️” added another. “I swear if Kevin and Sophie don't end up together, I will lose my sh**. 😂” a fan commented.

On the other hand, there were also viewers who are more than ready to see a new storyline for Kevin's love life. “I can’t be the only one over this Kevin and Sophie nonsense,” someone wrote on Twitter. “Ok they need to wrap up Kevin and Sophie or let it go...I’m tired,” another tweeted.





Ok they need to wrap up Kevin and Sophie or let it go...I’m tired #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/D6IOhfLF5B — Christinith (@msbranp) January 22, 2020





Sometimes when my anxiety gets bad abt somebody breaking into Randall’s house, I remember that Kevin and Sophie might be getting back together #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/UNYcJQweYe — Val ⚜️🐻 (@valerie_galery) January 22, 2020

A clip of the upcoming episode shows Kevin appearing at Sophie’s doorstep to attend her mother’s funeral also has fans up in arms.

They always seem to find their way back to each other.



The Big Three Trilogy continues Tuesday at 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/CVxlfbikHq



— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 24, 2020

"It’s not healthy at this point," one person responded to the show's tweet. "I love them, but I gotta a real bad feeling about this, I think they're not endgame," said another.

According to executive producer Isaac Aptaker, fans won’t have to wait too long to get some answers. “We’re going to dive into this very same week in time from Kevin’s point of view and see what he’s been up to,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “So, answers on who that woman in that bed is are coming very quickly … [Also] we’ll get some insight into Sophie’s family and her relationship with her mother.”

We're one step closer to finding out if Kevin and Sophie’s will get their happily ever after!

