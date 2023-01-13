Lauren Ash looks 'stunning' in black strapless dress: 'Obsessed with this look'

Lauren Ash dazzles fans in a black dress on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram/laurenelizabethash)

Lauren Ash is dazzling fans with her latest look.

On Thursday, the "Superstore" actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of high fashion photos. She posed in a black strapless dress, which she paired with black, open-toe high heels and a black blazer.

The 39-year-old accessorized with a silver chainlink necklace and chunky hoop earrings.

In the caption, Ash explained that she has recently taken an interest in fashion thanks to her latest acting role.

"When you play a high fashion character on your new show, you become a high fashion person in real life," the Canadian penned to her 294,000 followers. "Obsessed with this look from yesterday's TCAs!"

In the comments, fans praised the actress for her stunning ensemble.

"A queen!" an Instagram user commented.

Another person wrote: "I'm obsessed with this!"

"That dress is fire," someone else chimed in alongside a flame emoji. "You look gorgeous."

"You look stunning," a fan commented. "Go get ‘em!"

"Gorgeous dress! Like a genie!" added another.

While Ash has garnered praise for her latest look, in May she had to fire back at criticism claiming she is "no longer a role model" because of her significant weight loss.

"You know what's fun? When you're living in a larger body, people post that they're concerned for your health. Then, when you transition into a smaller body, people post that they're concerned for your health. Starting to feel like there's no winning as a woman," she penned alongside a photo of herself in a crop top, black leather shorts and black high heels.

Ash explained that there is no "secret" to her significant weight loss.

"To the countless people asking me my 'secret,' please stop. There is no secret," she wrote. "I removed stress from my life. That's it. It's amazing what our bodies hold onto when in a prolonged state of stress."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.