Lauren Ash embraces her Ontario roots with 'Canadian as f—' shirt: 'Where's the lie?'

Lauren Ash is loving the fact that she was born and raised in Canada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Lauren Ash isn't apologizing for being Canadian.

On Wednesday, the Belleville, Ont.-born actress, 39, posted a selfie on Instagram to show off a black shirt from Toronto-based clothing company, The Peace Collective.

Flashing her green eyes to the camera, the "Superstore" actress pursed her glossy lips as she pointed to the front chest of the top. On the shirt, a screen print reads, "Canadian as f—."

"Where's the lie?" Ash captioned her post for her more than 300,000 Instagram followers.

Fans showed their love for the outfit in the comments of the post, with many joking that the shirt should include some Canadian stereotypes.

"Underneath, it should say 'sorry,'" someone suggested.

"The only way this could be more Canadian is if it had Jonathan Toews singing 'The Log-Driver's Waltz' carrying a box of Timbits," quipped someone else.

"There should be an 'eh,'" one person shared."

"I want one that says 'Honorary Canadian,'" another person joked. "I'm constantly apologizing and would move there in a second!"

"Gold!!" a fan commented.

"No lie! And now I want this shirt," another added, along with a red heart emoji.

It's not the first time the actress has embraced her identity. Earlier this month, the "Not Dead Yet" star opened up about being diagnosed with ADHD and why it's important to talk about neurodiversity.

For a Neurodiversity Celebration Week post, Ash posed in a black and white dress with nude cutout panels. She paired the stunning look with a handbag featuring several pearls, as well as strappy heels and gold jewelry.

"Dyslexia, Autism Spectrum Disorder and ADHD constitute around 70 per cent of all neurodevelopmental disorder diagnoses," Ash noted in the caption to her post.

"That said, I was diagnosed with ADHD in 2021 and felt so much relief. I had always felt like my brain worked differently in so many ways and often felt misunderstood in regard to things that I struggle with."

The "Chicago Party Aunt" actress continued saying she was "a great student in school," which was a "big reason" why she was never diagnosed as a child.

"No one really knew how hard I worked and how difficult every day was for me," Ash wrote, adding that a long-term medical professional of hers told her it was "impossible" that she had ADHD since was "way too successful."

"This made me realize just how much stigma surrounds neurodiversity, even in the medical community and how important it is to have conversations using my platform so that people can learn that this is a deeply incorrect way of viewing people with ADHD," she concluded.

