Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle stuns in vibrant two-piece 'summer set'

Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle showed off her summer style in a stunning floral two-piece skirt set (Photo via Instagram/@laurenkyle1)

Lauren Kyle is showing off her favourite co-ord of the season.

Connor McDavid's fiancée took to Instagram with a set of photos embracing the final days of summer in her go-to skirt set.

In the snaps, the 25-year-old posed in a vibrant white, red, pink and green floral skirt, paired with a matching cropped crewneck long sleeve — all vintage 1990s Kenzo. She opted for a simple and natural makeup look and wore a soft blowout hairstyle.

"My favourite summer set," she captioned the post.

In the comment section, fans swooned over Kyle's vibrant ensemble.

"Oh, I love this set," an Instagram user wrote, while another added, "These colours just pop on you!"

"What a beautiful set," someone else chimed in.

One person penned: "Love the print!"

"That skirt!" a fan commented.

Earlier this week, Kyle shared stunning photos from Boots & Hearts music festival, and fans praised her gorgeous country-inspired look.

Kyle and Edmonton Oilers captain McDavid got engaged earlier this year.

In June, Kyle shared a series of candid Instagram snapshots from their engagement, alongside a heartfelt caption calling it the "best day" of her life.

In the photos, the pair beamed with happiness, surrounded by closest friends and family. Kyle dazzled in a pink velvet dress with lace detailing, while McDavid showed off his style in a blue suit paired with a white T-shirt and sneakers.

"One week ago today I celebrated the best day of my life with the people I love the most," she shared.

The couple, who started dating back in 2015, announced their engagement on June 23 with another carousel of romantic photos from their surprise engagement celebration.

Story continues

Kyle expressed just how much she is looking forward to tying the knot with the NHLer.

"I cannot put into words how happy I am to be spending the rest of our lives together. Almost 8 years of growth, happiness and so much love and I can’t believe we have so much more to look forward to," Kyle wrote.

"I knew you were my person from the day we met and I can’t wait for the beautiful life we are going to create together," she continued.

Thank you for the most thoughtful, picture perfect proposal that I could never have imagined. I love you more than anything."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.