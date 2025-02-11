The lavish £9.5m jewellery collection Princess Charlotte will inherit from Princess Kate

On Christmas Day 2024, Princess Charlotte caught the attention of royal fans by wearing a sweet necklace and a set of friendship bracelets. However, the pieces of children's jewellery that the nine-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales has so far been spotted wearing are just the tip of the iceberg compared to the collection she is set to inherit.

Princess Kate, 43, possesses one of the most impressive collections of glittering jewels of all of the British royal style set. From pieces she has been gifted by her husband Prince William and sets she has inherited from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, to the tiaras she has borrowed from the royal collection, Kate has turned heads with her countless glittering jewels since her royal wedding in 2011.

Though the palace hasn’t explicitly disclosed which pieces Charlotte will wear when she is older or inherit when the time comes, it is expected by royal fans that she will have the opportunity to delve into her mother's jewellery box when she is of age.

Charlotte's paternal aunt Princess Anne wore her first tiara aged 17, so it won't be long before Prince George's younger sister is eligible for a glittering diadem.

HELLO!got the lowdown on some of the most lavish pieces that Charlotte will likely inherit from a selection of industry-leading jewellery experts, as royal fans wait in anticipation of the young royal's tiara debut.

The Spencer Tiara

The glistening tiara that the late Princess of Wales wore on her wedding day to King Charles in 1981 has featured in the jewellery collection of the Spencer family for decades. Kate and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle both wore royal tiaras on their wedding days, as the piece remains in the Spencer family collection. But as the granddaughter of Princess Diana, fans look forward to seeing if Charlotte will one day wear it.

Jewellery designer Jessica Flinn tells us that the piece is estimated to be worth between £400,000 to £500,000 due to its "delicate yet striking design" crafted from silver and white diamonds. "It strikes a perfect balance between the extravagance we expect from royal jewellery and the gentle femininity we have come to associate with Princess Diana," she says.

The Cambridge Lovers Knot Tiara

Both Kate and Princess Diana have worn the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara. It was commissioned in 1818 by Queen Mary and was crafted by renowned British jewellers, Garrard, as a replica of a piece owned by Princess Augusta of Hesse-Kassel.

"The design consists of diamond-encrusted lover's knot motifs, symbolising love and unity," Nilesh Rakholia of Abelini tells us. "Crafted from diamonds and pearls and set in platinum, the tiara features 19 baroque pearl drops, each suspended from an arch of brilliant-cut diamonds."

Estimated by experts to be worth between £1 million and £3 million, it's particularly eye-catching owing to the "graceful arches and dangling pearls which provide a dramatic yet delicate movement".

Diana, Princess of Wales wears the Queen Mary tiara

The Queen Mary Emerald Choker

Kate turned heads at the Earthshot Prize in Boston in 2022, accessorising her green Solace London gown with the Queen Mary emerald choker which was worn by Princess Diana during the 1985 Australia tour. Royal fans can look forward to the day Princess Charlotte dons the enchanting piece – either as a choke or a headpiece as her late grandmother did.

Jewellery designer Poppy Elder says of the piece dating back to the Delhi Durbar Parure of 1911: "This choker is a perfect example of how royal jewellery evolves with each generation", adding that it's made from large cabochon emeralds set in platinum and diamonds, featuring Art Deco styling, and is worth between £500,000 and £1 million.

Kate Middleton choker

The Cartier Halo Tiara

The Princess of Wales made her tiara debut on her wedding day, borrowing the Cartier Halo tiara from the royal collection with the permission of the then-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth. "The tiara was first created as a gift for the Queen Mother in the 1930s and is a perfect example of the Art Deco jewellery design that was popular at the time, and has recently seen a resurgence in jewellery trends," Jessica Flinn tells us, estimating the tiara to be worth £1 million.

"The piece features delicate detailing, complete with hundreds of round cut and baguette cut white diamonds, all set in luxurious platinum. The tiara’s intricate scroll-like motifs create a light, delicate effect, making the tiara among the more understated and subtle pieces in the royal collection.

If Princess Charlotte gets married there is no guarantee that she will follow in her mother's footsteps by wearing this tiara but if the opportunity arises, it is guaranteed the budding royal will wear it with the sense of poise she inherited from her mother."

(Getty Images)

Princess Diana's Drop Earrings

Among the pieces that were passed on from Princess Diana's collection to Kate were her blue sapphire and diamond drop earrings. Charlotte may well wear the earrings that her mother has worn on countless occasions, including to Trooping the Colour in 2022.

"These earrings are estimated to be worth between £1.5 million and £2.5 million," jewellery expert Nilesh Rakholia tells us. "They feature oval-cut Ceylon sapphires, surrounded by brilliant-cut diamonds, arranged in a classic cluster design. They are set in white gold or platinum, enhancing the brightness of the diamonds and the rich colour of the sapphires."

He adds that Diana’s pairing of the earrings with her iconic sapphire engagement ring makes them even more iconic, not to mention how the combination of sapphires and diamonds exemplify timeless elegance.

Princess Diana Attending Emperor Hiro Hito's Banquet At The Imperial Palace In Tokyo, Japan

Kate Middleton Trooping the Colour

The Diamond and South Sea Pearl Earrings

Diana's sapphire numbers are not the only classic drop earrings in her collection. She debuted the Diamond and South Sea pearl earrings during the coronation banquet of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan in 1990 - 29 years before Charlotte's mother wore the exact pair to the 2019 BAFTAs.

Jessica Flinn explains: "The earrings feature two beautiful South Sea Pearls of exceptional quality, their creamy white shine making them among some of the finest pearls in the world."

"Set in platinum and encrusted with white diamonds, their regal, luxurious charm is undeniable," she adds, estimating the sparkling set to be worth £250,000 and £300,000.

"The platinum and diamonds are masterfully crafted in a unique horseshoe shape with flowing leaf motifs, making them a truly exceptional piece in the royal collection and giving them an almost Art Nouveau feel."

Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales attend a banquet held by the Japanese Emperor in Tokyo, Japan

British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall

The Lotus Flower Tiara

The Lotus Flower Tiara is perhaps one of the most versatile headpieces in the royal collection as it can be worn both on the forehead and the crown of the head.

Jewellery designer Sophia Perez says: "The lotus flower motif is achieved through incredibly precise diamond placements, with each petal shape carefully defined. The platinum setting ensures durability while maintaining an airy, delicate structure."

Meanwhile, Poppy Elder muses on the wearability of the piece for Charlotte: "Due to its light, delicate design, it is an ideal tiara for younger royals, making it highly likely Charlotte will wear it in her early tiara appearances."

If Charlotte wears this £1 million piece, she will join her mother in continuing the legacy of Princess Margaret as well as the Queen Mother who received the piece as a wedding gift in 1923.

The Collingwood Pearl and Diamond Earrings

Kate's jewellery box also features the Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings which once belonged to William's mother. The understated drop earrings have been paired with the Cambridge Lovers Knot tiara by both Kate and Diana, suggesting that Charlotte will one day add them to her own collection.

"These earrings showcase expert gem selection - the pearls have a mirror-like sheen, and the diamonds are arranged to enhance that effect," Sophia Perez says of the earrings which are set with round and marquise-cut diamonds in white gold.

"The marquise-cut diamonds add a delicate, leaf-like detail, giving the earrings a soft, organic feel." She estimates them to be worth around £100,000 to £150,000.

Princess of Wales wears the Cambridge Knot Tiara at the British Embassy in Washington

Order of the Garter service at St George's Chapel

The Three-Row Pearl Bracelet

Princess Charlotte has already shown that she likes to wear a dainty bracelet - take the gold piece she wore in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, for example. However, there is a certain heirloom piece that will elevate her collection tenfold when the day comes.

Princess Diana dripped in pearls on an official visit to Hong Kong in 1989, rounding off her look with a three-row pearl bracelet which now belongs to Kate. William's wife wore the bracelet in 2017 during a reception at Berlin's Clärchens Ballhaus, highlighting it's timeless quality.

"The uniformity of the pearls speaks to their quality—perfectly round, well-matched in size and lustre. The clasp isn’t just functional but a piece of jewellery in itself, designed to add a hint of sparkle while remaining elegantly understated," Sophia tells us.

Though it packs a punch visually, it is a more modest piece in the royal collection in terms of price. Sophia estimates the pearl bracelet to be worth between £30,000 and £50,000.

(Tim Graham Photo Library via Get)

