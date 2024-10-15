Layer up: Shoppers are 'ecstatic' about this cozy fall shacket, on sale for $26

Right about now, we're sipping our pumpkin spice lattes under a canopy of red and yellow trees. But as those trees become barer and the temperatures drop, we've gotta prioritize cozy outerwear — and nothing's cozier than a shacket. Yes, it looks like a shirt, but it acts like a jacket. Shackets give jeans and a T-shirt casual fall flair, and they work as a great layering piece as we get closer to winter. Ready to add this multitasker to your closet? The Tanming Brushed Flannel Shacket is on sale for just $26.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

There are a lot of shackets out there at a range of prices — some people are even willing to spend up to $200 for one. This one is regularly priced at $43, but when you apply the on-page coupon, this fall staple is up to 40% off. (Note that prices do vary a bit based on color.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

The flannel shirt/jacket hybrid known as the "shacket" is having a moment — it's a cozy cool-weather alternative to the jean jacket. Made with soft polyester flannel, the Tanming Shacket distinguishes itself with two breast pockets, two side pockets and a button front. Slipping into this low-key outerwear, you'll feel like you've turned back time to the '90s — just pop a Pearl Jam CD in your Discman for the full effect.

That's all to say it'll keep you comfy and warm indoors and out from now until spring rolls around again. It also looks great several ways. Some fans prefer their shackets oversized, while others like them fitted. Choose from sizes S through XL, but no matter how you size it, it's best worn layered.

Get some coffee, chop some wood, stomp through some leaves on your way to the neighborhood pumpkin patch — this shacket has you covered.

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 3,500 five-star fans have already added this shacket to their fall wardrobe.

Pros 👍

"The shirt is so well made and fits perfectly," said one shopper. "It is heavy enough for any cool fall day and I will wear it so much! It is soft and comfortable and I love the colors. I got the beige and brown one. I am tempted to get the other colors too!"

"This flannel jacket is warm and stylish," said a five-star fan. "...I'm ecstatic!"

"This was exactly what I wanted, a kinda oversized shirt that I could wear during the fall over anything," wrote another impressed shopper. "I didn't expect to love this so much, but I wear it almost every day. Very soft and a good light jacket for the South! I rarely write reviews, but this is probably one of my top three favorite pieces I've bought this year."

"The colors are great and it's soft with pockets!" shared another fan. "I've had over 10 people ask me where I got it, so that's when you know a product is a winner. Great transitional piece that can be worn year-round!"

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say the jacket isn't as soft on the inside as it is on the outside. "It's beautiful, comfy and cozy," one reviewer declared. "It is soft to the touch on the outside, but the insides of the sleeves do feel a bit scratchy due to the weave. The only downside to my review. Wearing a long-sleeved shirt underneath solves the issue."

"I was surprised at how heavy the material is. The material is what I was looking for," said a final fan. "The inside isn't as soft as the outside, but it is comfortable and warm. I wore it to a basketball game on a frigid day and was toasty warm in it. My son came home and said other moms in the stands wanted to know where I got it!"

