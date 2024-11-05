Le Creuset's new Christmas collection is the stuff of holiday dreams — from $24

We're talking a gorgeous Dutch oven topped with a gold star, a tree-shaped spoon rest and more — everything is just so cute and cozy.

In the world of kitchen goods, Le Creuset is widely known as the Beyoncé of cookware. Although on the pricier side, the brand's timeless pieces, like the iconic Dutch oven, are durable, functional and absolutely gorgeous. So when new collections drop, we go wild. This year's holiday collection features old favorites from 2023's Noël Collection and soon-to-be classics from the brand-new Holly Collection.

Yes, there's a stunning holiday-themed embossed Dutch oven for $400, but you can lean into the festive cookware vibes with more affordable mini cocottes, serving platters just for Santa's cookies and Christmas mugs ($24 each!) that'll make seasonal sipping a treat. Or, you know, you can always go in on this 12 Days of Christmas Round Dutch Oven, complete with gold scrollwork, with your siblings for your mama's Christmas gift.

Shop the most charming picks from the Le Creuset Christmas collection below.

Le Creuset Holiday Tree Round Dutch Oven Of course, Le Creuset's hallmark piece has its own holiday design that's straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Clocking in at 4.5 quarts, this timeless treasure has all the fixings of the brand's classic Round Dutch Oven (enameled cast iron, even heat distribution and a downright stunning color). Unlike the others, this one is adorned with embossed trees and topped with a gold star knob. Psst: Make sure to read Yahoo's very own Lisa Schweitzer's in-depth Dutch oven review. $400 at Le Creuset

Le Creuset Noël Collection Mug Whether you fill it with coffee, tea, hot chocolate or hot chocolate with a dash of something... stronger, a holiday mug is just so comforting. The roomy 14-ouncers come in six designs: Christmas Tree, Santa Claus, Reindeer, Rudolph, Elf and Santa's Sleigh. Or, you know, pretend they're Pokémon and catch 'em all. Note: These should be hand-washed and they're not microwave-safe. $24 at Le Creuset

Le Creuset Mini Cocotte with Star Knob If you're looking for a more affordable item from the Le Creuset family, consider this darling 8-ounce cocotte. The baby Dutch oven has a premium enamel-glazed interior and is ideal for heating up individual servings of cozy favorites like baked ziti, oatmeal, stew and more. Choose from red, green and white. $60 at Le Creuset

Le Creuset Classic Whistling Kettle with Gold Knob There's just something so delightfully "homey" about a special kettle on the stove, right? This enamel-on-steel stunner is chip- and stain-resistant and easy to clean. I own one and can attest that it boils water super-duper fast and is a pleasure to pour and fill. $135 at Le Creuset

Le Creuset Holly Dessert Plate Um, how cute is this holiday-themed plate? Crafted from premium stoneware embossed with holly leaves, the dish is finished with a festive glaze, making it easy to clean and resistant to chips, scratches and stains. It also comes in White and Artichaut (green), but there's just something about the deep Cerise that makes it scream out for seasonal cookies. $22 at Le Creuset

Le Creuset Holiday Tree Spoon Rest Let's give it up for the unsung hero of the kitchen: Mr. Spoon Rest. This tree-shaped cutie will keep your counters clean while you're in the middle of cooking a five-course holiday dinner or just whipping up some boxed mac and cheese. Also in green. $35 at Le Creuset

Le Creuset Signature Snowflake Braiser This charming wintry braiser will bring all of the beauty of snow into your home without the frigid temps. Shallow and wide, it's like a cross between a Dutch oven and a frying pan. It's great for browning and searing meat and veggies, as well as braising (duh), but you can do pretty much everything with it. The domed lid circulates steam to lock in moisture and flavor. Also in matte white. $217 at Le Creuset