Leaked WhatsApp Recording Reveals Roy Keane's Foul-Mouthed Bust-Up With Republic Of Ireland Player

From Esquire

When Roy Keane was drafted in as the Republic of Ireland assistant manager, nobody expected him to be a forgiving presence on the training ground. From his hard-tackling playing days to his doomed managerial stints at Sunderland and Ipswich, he is famous for demanding the utmost dedication from his squad.



And according to a leaked WhatsApp message from defender Stephen Ward, it was Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter who has suffered the brunt of his fury.

The expletive-ridden recording tells of how Roy Keane had a furious bust up with Arter last May, as well as his international teammate Jonathan Walters, over a chronic injury which left the midfielder unable to train.

Photo credit: Stephen McCarthy More

The full transcript reads:

"So basically lads, Roy was getting on to the lads for not training three days in a row. Jonny's got a bad knee so he can't train all the time.

"They were at the training ground and him and Harry were just sitting on the bench, just relaxing and icing themselves and stuff. Roy walked over and was like, 'Why aren't you lads training?' and he blatantly knew why they weren't training because the manager would have told him and they were like, 'We can't do three days in a row'.

"'What are you guys? Professional footballers? That's a shambles that is.' They both didn't say anything and Roy walked off and came back over again: 'So when are you going to train, I'm sick of people pulling out with injuries, what the f*** is wrong with ya?' and the lads were like: 'Listen, we've got problems, we do it at our clubs, we can't do it.'

Roy said something under his breath about Jonny and walked off.

"Jonny lost his head, jumped off the bench and walked after him, grabbed his arm and said: 'What's the story Roy? If you've got a problem say it to my face, don't f****** walk off' and he was like, 'I do have a problem, you're not training, you're getting soft, it's no wonder Dyche doesn't play ya, you're f****** always looking for an argument like you are now' and he was like, 'No Roy, you are the one trying to start an argument.' And apparently they were squaring off to each other and having it off and had to be pulled off each other. All the lads were grabbing Jonny away from him ... Johnny was going to kill him.

Photo credit: Ian Walton - Getty Images More

"Roy brought up something about when they were at Ipswich together, they had like a falling out as well. "You're threatening me again Jon, like you did at Ipswich', and Jonny was like: 'Yeah, are you going to be a s******** again and send me my fine in the post rather than say it to my face?'

Story Continues