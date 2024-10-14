'Learning to ride a horse at 40 changed my life'

Karen Tidman said that buying a horse has given her the motivation to get outside every day [Karen Tidman]

When Karen Tidman's children grew up, the then 40-year-old thought she could by a car - but she instead bought a horse and it changed her life.

Now 58, the postal worker had inherited some money to enable her to make the equine purchase, and has been going out riding every day since.

She had previously taken up horse riding as a teenager and said learning how to ride had been a "long process" but was "so worth it".

It has not been without incident, as in 2022 she fell from her horse Custard during a warm-up for an eventing session, suffering a serious concussion and bruising.

"I didn't blame the horse, it's my hobby and what I like to do," she said, having literally got back on the horse, at the earliest opportunity.

"You have to go horse riding every day, it makes you get out in the fresh air and makes all the cold days worth while," said Ms Tidman, from Coventry.

And she is so glad she didn't hang up her riding crop after the fall, especially after finishing top three in the annual Harry Hall One Club ACE Championships in May.

Karen Tidman loves meeting like-minded people during championships [Karen Tidman]

Ms Tidman urges anyone who has fallen off a horse to give it another try, by "taking small steps and working your way back after a fall".

She goes to horse shows nearly every week, working up to qualify for the summer championships.

"We just love it there, when it's over we can't wait to do it again," she said.

Especially at the ACE Championships, there are like-minded people who encourage each other to perform to their best with friendly rivalry, she added.

“I want to try and inspire all the older, less confident horse riders out there," Ms Tidman explained.

"It’s frightening to get into eventing and people think, ‘No, I can’t do that’. But the enjoyment, thrill and accomplishment is worth every minute."

Follow BBC Coventry & Warwickshire on BBC Sounds, Facebook, X and Instagram.

More on this story

Related internet links