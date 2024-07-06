The Leftover Garlic Bread Mistake You Should Seriously Avoid

Everyone raves about warm, toasty, garlic bread because it's the perfect side to a hearty meal (especially when a sauce or soup is involved). The loaf soaks up all the liquid goodness while adding its aromatic, buttery flavors. Perhaps even more outstanding is the delightful texture of garlic bread: A soft center underneath a crunchy crust makes every bite enjoyable. To maintain that signature texture combo the next when you're ready to devour the leftovers, there's one mistake you should avoid — microwaving your garlic bread.

Although the microwave is a workhorse in the kitchen offering one of the greatest conveniences of reheating foods speedily, this appliance doesn't do justice to every dish. Garlic bread, for instance, is one of the foods you should never reheat in the microwave. The reason? The appliance's heating mechanism dries the gluten component in bread, making it tough while not being able to crisp the crust. Sure, if you're in a pinch with no other option but to microwave your garlic bread, you can go ahead, but make sure you warm it for a short time (about 30 seconds divided into 10-second cycles), put a glass of water inside the microwave if the bread has dried out, and once done, eat the bread immediately before it cools and becomes even tougher and denser.

Best Ways To Reheat Leftover Garlic Bread

Oven heating is the best way to reheat leftover garlic bread because it maintains a soft and moist interior and crisps up the crust. Begin by preheating the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place the slices on a baking sheet with the buttered side facing up, and if the bread has dried out too much, you can drizzle a little water to provide some moisture. Next, cover the bread loosely with aluminum foil to prevent moisture loss and burning. Pop the bread in the oven and bake for 5 to 10 minutes depending on the size. For the last two to three minutes of heating, remove the aluminum foil so the bread can develop a crispy texture.

Now, if you don't have an oven or can't use it for one reason or another, there are still other ways to reheat your garlic bread. A toaster oven is your next best bet. This works very similar to a regular oven and is ideal if you only have a few bread slices to warm. An air fryer is another viable alternative, but avoid overheating the bread in this appliance as it can easily get too crispy. You can also use a toaster to warm garlic bread, but ensure you first put the slices in toaster bags to contain the drippings. If none of these choices are available to you, simply toast the bread in a frying pan and you're good to go.

