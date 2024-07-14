Leisure centre ready to reveal £5.7m refurb

Councillor James Rowlandson hopes the changes will encourage more active living [Durham County Council]

A leisure centre is due to fully reopen after undergoing a £5.7m refurbishment.

The Louisa Centre in Stanley, County Durham, will unveil new exercise studios, an extended soft play area, a new cafe and power-assisted equipment for those who need extra support.

The centre's pool reopened on Monday after repairs to lower its emissions. The rest of the centre is due to open on 22 July.

Additional new facilities, including an obstacle course and clip and climb wall, will follow.

Durham County Council's cabinet member for resources James Rowlandson said: "The programme aims to provide a diverse leisure offer for our communities across the county to help more people become and stay active, supporting our residents to live long and independent lives."

The soft play area has been made larger [Durham County Council]

The refurbishment of the centre started in October, with areas closed while work was being carried out.

The pool had been shut since February.

The new Move Hub has power assisted machines [Durham County Council]

