Lemon Is A Key Ingredient For More Flavorful Veal Meatloaf

Fancier than a traditional meatloaf made with beef, a polpettone featuring the delicate flavor of veal is more of a refined dish. And lemon is the key hassle-free ingredient that can make it more flavorful by showcasing its temperate character.

Veal is milder than beef and has a softer texture, which is why its mellower flavor is paired with the zing of lemon juice. Lemon's tart taste lifts the existing qualities in the meat without masking its inherent subtlety. Think of tender veal escalopes, which are often served saltimbocca style wrapped in prosciutto with a lemon wedge to squeeze over them. Mature beef has a much coarser consistency. The yielding texture of veal, which has little marbling and is lower in cholesterol, makes it ideal for meatloaf because it almost turns into a paste when ground and combined with other ingredients like beaten egg, breadcrumbs, and seasonings.

Aside from adding a citrusy zing and brightness to a veal meatloaf, lemon also acts as a natural tenderizer because it contains citric acid, which denatures the proteins in the veal to create little pockets in its surface where juicy flavor can collect. All you need to do is substitute some of the liquid you'd normally add to your meatloaf mixture, such as chicken stock or milk, with lemon juice to lend your dish a tender texture and bright taste. The lemon will be absorbed by the breadcrumbs, creating something akin to a panade that will boost the juiciness of your meatloaf.

Fleck Your Meatloaf With Zippy Lemon Zest

Meatloaf on cutting board with lemon wedge - GK1982/Shutterstock

For a fresh and inviting aroma, incorporate some zingy lemon zest into your meatloaf recipe (using veal rather than beef) along with the juice. The concentrated natural oils in the zest will lend your dish a floral fragrance and the pretty yellow flecks will give it an appetizing visual appeal once sliced. Plus, you won't need to adapt the quantities of any of the other ingredients; a small amount of zest won't affect the balance of breadcrumbs and egg, allowing it to be mixed in seamlessly. Once you've incorporated the lemon, feel free to toss in any mix-ins that team well with its citrusy tartness, such as dried rosemary or thyme. You could even stuff your meatloaf with mozzarella to create a gooey middle that complements the sourness of the lemon and has a delectable cheese pull.

Another way to elevate your meatloaf, whether it's made with beef, chicken or veal, is to substitute the breadcrumbs for your favorite brand of potato chips. This simple switch lends a basic meatloaf a crunchy, salty twist and is an awesome way to layer up the flavors with little extra work. You simply crush the chips into fragments and incorporate them into your meat. However, particularly with veal, be mindful to use lightly seasoned chips to avoid overpowering the character of the meat.

