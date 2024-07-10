Lena Dunham quits Polly Pocket movie after three years

The 38-year-old actress penned a script to adapt the Mattel-owned product into a feature film with hopes of emulating the success of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's 2023 smash movie based on Barbie. But the Girls creator has decided to walk away from the project after realising her heart and ambitions were not aligned with the film. Speaking to The New Yorker, Lena said, "I'm not going to make the Polly Pocket movie. I wrote a script, and I was working on it for three years.”