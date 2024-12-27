Lena Tindall is mum Zara's double in cutest new Christmas photos

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: Zara Tindall and Lena Tindall attend the Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2024 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images) (UK Press via Getty Images)

Lena Tindall looked the cutest on Wednesday as she stepped out for Christmas Day at Sandringham alongside her parents Zara Tindalland Mike Tindall, plus her older sister Mia Tindall for the royal Christmas walkabout.

Matching her mum’s monochromatic look, the six-year-old complemented Zara’s burgundy colors with a Reiss wool, navy tailored coat. She coordinated her suit with a pop of baby pink on her New Look headband, navy tights, and matching glossy, Mary Jane shoes.

Zara doubled this simple, sophisticated look and wore a burgundy trench coat by The Fold. She blended her regal colours with black suede L.K.Bennett heeled boots and a burgundy Lalage Beaumont handbag.

Like her daughter, Zara lifted her outfit with a stylish Juliette Millinery headband with braided detail. With a hint of sparkle, she matched the burgundy tones with glittery gold earrings to nod to the festive occasion.

Zara Tindall and daughter Lena looked in happy spirits attending the service with other royal family members (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Lena’s matching moments with her mum

Headbands seem to be a staple for the pair when in 2023 at Sandringham, Zara wore a gold headband to match Lena’s pink one (which appears similar to the one she wore in 2024).

Zara effortlessly styled this season’s on-trend burgundy hues (UK Press via Getty Images)

Duplicating her family’s sporty aesthetic, Lena looked laid back in a butterfly sweater at the Hartpury International Horse Trials in August 2024. Lena coordinated with her mum in a white sweater and wore sporty Hartpury hot pink shorts.

Another moment proving Lena has her mum’s fashion taste was her summer dress on the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials 2024. The £35 cream shirt dress from high-street store Joules had a Peter Pan collar and a mixture of pink and blue florals.