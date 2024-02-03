Lewis Hamilton's $57m New York penthouse near Jennifer Lawrence that he never lived in

Lewis Hamilton walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi (Getty)

Racing car driver Lewis Hamilton has won the F1 world championship seven times so it is only fair to assume that he'd have an impressive property portfolio under his belt, after all, where else would he keep all those trophies?

In fact, Lewis isn't just the proud owner of one property. In 2017, the F1 star spent a staggering $43 million on a New York penthouse in a project part-owned by NFL great Tom Brady and his model wife Gisele Bundchen and bought a second residence in the TriBeCa neighbourhood in 2019, for $40.7 million.

Lewis has spent millions on property (Getty)

The abode purchased in 2017 covered 6,547 square feet and boasted a sizeable outdoor area with views of the Hudson River, a swimming pool, fitness centre, squash court, library and wine cellar.

The Sun also reported that the star's former penthouse had five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two powder rooms, and a kitchen with private chefs.

Lewis moves in glamorous circles (Getty)

Lewis' impressive neighbours included No Hard Feelings actress Jennifer Lawrence and Austin Powers star Mike Myers. But that wasn't enough to keep him from putting the property on the market.

You may also like

The championship driver listed the unit in 2019 for $57 million, despite his neighbour and Jet.com founder Marc Lore paying just $43.8 million for a similar place, after having never lived there.

Lewis' penthouse was near to Jennifer Lawrence's home (Getty)

Business Insider reported that Lewis sold the glamorous home for $49.5 million in 2021 and made a $5 million profit. Photos detailing a full tour of the home before the sale were published by the MailOnline revealing a minimalist bathroom with an expansive walk-in shower and white marble vanity sink.

Lewis has been a world champion seven times (Getty)

The kitchen featured stunning dark wood cabinetry and his dining room had all the sophistication of a corporate boardroom with a rectangular table and chairs with square backs with space for eight people to enjoy a meal.

Story continues

Lewis has homes all over the world (Getty)

Lewis also owns a home on this side of the pond. The driver purchased a six-bedroom detached villa in West London from Burberry chief designer Christopher Bailey and his husband, actor Simon Woods in 2017.

The space was built by the famous builder Samuel Johns in 1860 and opens out onto a 200ft garden with an impressive summer house.

As if that wasn't enough space, the home also boasts four reception rooms, with two huge bathrooms - plenty of space for post-victory celebrations as he enters into a new career phase with Ferrari.

DISCOVER: At home with the Conrans: Design dynasty open the doors to Grade II-listed home once owned by the Duke of Wellington

His time spent unwinding takes place in Monaco where he is believed to own a property in the exclusive Fontvieille district. "A place I call home, Monte Carlo," he wrote on Instagram as he shared a sun-soaked surfing picture. "I am so blessed to live in such an incredible place. God is really shining down on me today."