Liam Payne Dies Aged 31

Liam Payne, the singer who rose to fame as part of boy band One Direction, died on Wednesday in Buenos Aires after falling from a hotel balcony, local officials said in a statement. He was 31 years old.

Earlier this month, Payne attended the Buenos Aires concert of former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan.

Payne became a global pop sensation as part of boyband One Direction, along with bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik. The band was ranked the third best boy band ever by Entertainment Weekly this year.

The group split in 2016, with each member going on to pursue solo careers. Payne went on to release hits including Up All Night, Strip That Down and Bedroom Floor.

Charlie Puth, who collaborated with the singer on Bedroom Floor, took to social media to pay tribute to the singer.

‘I am in shock right now,’ he wrote on Instagram. ‘Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone.’

Other stars, including Zedd, Paris Hilton, Jack Johnson and Anne Twist, mother of former bandmate Harry Styles, also took to social media to pay tribute to the late singer.

