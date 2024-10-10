Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Liberty's Jewellery Advent Calendar is filled 12 timeless pieces worth over £1,200

This lavish calendar is presented in a Liberty print box, with 12 pull-out draws stuffed with luxe surprises for the Christmas countdown.

Marianna Gould
·Assistant Shopping Editor
Updated
(Liberty London / Yahoo Life UK)
Last year's jewellery advent calendar sold out fast, so don't wait around too long. (Liberty London / Yahoo Life UK)

Liberty's 12 Days of Jewellery Advent Calendar is here, and it's the one we've been most excited to uncover. Perfectly packaged with 12 pull-out drawers and adorned with a gorgeous Liberty floral print, this year's iteration has a combined value of over £1,200, and we can hardly believe the selection of pieces you get to unbox in the lead-up to Christmas.

Quick Overview

At £695, it doesn't come cheap, but works out at almost half the cost of everything inside, saving you an astonishing £541 altogether.

The perfect way to expand your jewellery collection or a seriously luxurious treat for the woman in your life, it's filled with 12 specially selected pieces, hand-picked by the Liberty London team, with everything from timeless pearls to delicate chains.

Liberty London

Liberty 12 Days of Jewellery Calendar

£695£1,236Save £541

Discover a treasure trove of timeless jewellery pieces in this luxury advent calendar from Liberty London, complete with four sets of earrings, three necklaces, three bracelets, a pendant and a ring.

£695 at Liberty London

Following last year's sell-out success, we don't anticipate this advent calendar hanging around for long.

Highlights from the jewellery advent calendar include four stunning sets of earrings from the likes of Anna and Nina, Kenneth Jay Lane, Laura Vann and PDPaola. Laura Vann's 18ct Gold-Plated Coco Drop Baroque Pearl Earrings are one pair we're convinced shoppers will love, hand-finished and designed with a uniquely-shaped pearl, and butterfly fastening — perfect for elevating an otherwise simple look, and great for occasions.

Inside the calendar, there are also three styles of necklaces: a dainty chain with a mini knot that's great for everyday wear, a contemporary design with a T-bar pendant suitable for a range of occasions, and a chunkier necklace that's ideal for layering.

(Liberty London)
The advent calendar is filled with 12 specially selected pieces, hand-picked by the Liberty London team. (Liberty London)
(Liberty London)
Inside the calendar, there's four sets of earrings, three styles of necklace, three bracelets, a pendant and a ring. (Liberty London)
(Liberty London)
This ring from Rachel Jackson is worth £70. (Liberty London)
(Liberty London)
We love this chunky chain necklace that's great for layering. (Liberty London)

£695 £1236 at Liberty

On top of that, there's three bracelets, a ring and one standout pendant from Kirstie Le Marque (you can't buy this pendant separately anywhere else right now, we've checked).

  • Laura Vann 18ct Gold-Plated Coco Drop Baroque Pearl Earrings

  • Otiumberg Gold-Plated Vermeil Mini Knot Necklace

  • Rachel Jackson 22ct Gold-Plated Electric Love Mini Garnet Heart Ring

  • Martha Calvo 14ct Gold-Plated Essex Necklace

  • Shashi 14ct Gold-Plated Aura Bracelet Cuff

  • Tilly Sveaas 18ct Gold-Plated Small T-Bar Necklace

  • Kirstie Le Marque Diamond Classic Crescent Pendant

  • PDPaola 18ct Gold-Plated Spin Hoop Earrings

  • Anna + Nina Gold-Plated Funky Love Small Hoop Earrings

  • Anni Lu 18ct Gold-Plated Iris Beaded Bracelet

  • Liberty London 9ct Gold Spring Love Pendant on Liberty Fabric Bracelet

  • Kenneth Jay Lane Gold-Plated Polished Curve Hoop Earrings

Available now for £695 in a choice of two calendar styles: burgundy or teal, we recommend moving fast if you want this pick ready for Christmas.

Shop now: Liberty 12 Days of Jewellery Calendar | £695 (Worth £1,236) from Liberty London

Shop now

Liberty London

The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2024

£260£1,205Save £945

Shop the luxury department store's most generous line-up to date with this impressive beauty advent calendar for 2024.

The 2024 Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar has been tried and tested by the Yahoo UK team - read our full review here.

£260 at Liberty London
Liberty London

Liberty Men's Advent Calendar 2024

£245£701Save £456

The ultimate festive treat, Liberty's Men's Advent Calendar is bursting with products from big-name brands like Creed, Votary, Acqua Di Parma, Philip Kingsley and more.

£245 at Liberty London
Liberty London

Liberty Print Truffle Selection Advent Calendar

£35

Shop this charming chocolate advent calendar with 24 indulgent chocolate truffle surprises behind each door. 

£35 at Liberty London

