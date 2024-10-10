Liberty's Jewellery Advent Calendar is filled 12 timeless pieces worth over £1,200
This lavish calendar is presented in a Liberty print box, with 12 pull-out draws stuffed with luxe surprises for the Christmas countdown.
Liberty's 12 Days of Jewellery Advent Calendar is here, and it's the one we've been most excited to uncover. Perfectly packaged with 12 pull-out drawers and adorned with a gorgeous Liberty floral print, this year's iteration has a combined value of over £1,200, and we can hardly believe the selection of pieces you get to unbox in the lead-up to Christmas.
Liberty 12 Days of Jewellery Calendar£695£1,236Save £541
The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2024£260£1,205Save £945
Liberty Men's Advent Calendar 2024£245£701Save £456
Liberty Print Truffle Selection Advent Calendar£35
At £695, it doesn't come cheap, but works out at almost half the cost of everything inside, saving you an astonishing £541 altogether.
The perfect way to expand your jewellery collection or a seriously luxurious treat for the woman in your life, it's filled with 12 specially selected pieces, hand-picked by the Liberty London team, with everything from timeless pearls to delicate chains.
Discover a treasure trove of timeless jewellery pieces in this luxury advent calendar from Liberty London, complete with four sets of earrings, three necklaces, three bracelets, a pendant and a ring.
Following last year's sell-out success, we don't anticipate this advent calendar hanging around for long.
Highlights from the jewellery advent calendar include four stunning sets of earrings from the likes of Anna and Nina, Kenneth Jay Lane, Laura Vann and PDPaola. Laura Vann's 18ct Gold-Plated Coco Drop Baroque Pearl Earrings are one pair we're convinced shoppers will love, hand-finished and designed with a uniquely-shaped pearl, and butterfly fastening — perfect for elevating an otherwise simple look, and great for occasions.
Inside the calendar, there are also three styles of necklaces: a dainty chain with a mini knot that's great for everyday wear, a contemporary design with a T-bar pendant suitable for a range of occasions, and a chunkier necklace that's ideal for layering.
On top of that, there's three bracelets, a ring and one standout pendant from Kirstie Le Marque (you can't buy this pendant separately anywhere else right now, we've checked).
What's inside Liberty's 12 Days of Jewellery Advent Calendar?
Laura Vann 18ct Gold-Plated Coco Drop Baroque Pearl Earrings
Otiumberg Gold-Plated Vermeil Mini Knot Necklace
Rachel Jackson 22ct Gold-Plated Electric Love Mini Garnet Heart Ring
Martha Calvo 14ct Gold-Plated Essex Necklace
Shashi 14ct Gold-Plated Aura Bracelet Cuff
Tilly Sveaas 18ct Gold-Plated Small T-Bar Necklace
Kirstie Le Marque Diamond Classic Crescent Pendant
PDPaola 18ct Gold-Plated Spin Hoop Earrings
Anna + Nina Gold-Plated Funky Love Small Hoop Earrings
Anni Lu 18ct Gold-Plated Iris Beaded Bracelet
Liberty London 9ct Gold Spring Love Pendant on Liberty Fabric Bracelet
Kenneth Jay Lane Gold-Plated Polished Curve Hoop Earrings
Available now for £695 in a choice of two calendar styles: burgundy or teal, we recommend moving fast if you want this pick ready for Christmas.
Shop now: Liberty 12 Days of Jewellery Calendar | £695 (Worth £1,236) from Liberty London
More Liberty advent calendars to shop
Shop the luxury department store's most generous line-up to date with this impressive beauty advent calendar for 2024.
The 2024 Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar has been tried and tested by the Yahoo UK team - read our full review here.
The ultimate festive treat, Liberty's Men's Advent Calendar is bursting with products from big-name brands like Creed, Votary, Acqua Di Parma, Philip Kingsley and more.
Shop this charming chocolate advent calendar with 24 indulgent chocolate truffle surprises behind each door.