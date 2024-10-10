Liberty's Jewellery Advent Calendar is filled 12 timeless pieces worth over £1,200

This lavish calendar is presented in a Liberty print box, with 12 pull-out draws stuffed with luxe surprises for the Christmas countdown.

Last year's jewellery advent calendar sold out fast, so don't wait around too long. (Liberty London / Yahoo Life UK)

Liberty's 12 Days of Jewellery Advent Calendar is here, and it's the one we've been most excited to uncover. Perfectly packaged with 12 pull-out drawers and adorned with a gorgeous Liberty floral print, this year's iteration has a combined value of over £1,200, and we can hardly believe the selection of pieces you get to unbox in the lead-up to Christmas.

At £695, it doesn't come cheap, but works out at almost half the cost of everything inside, saving you an astonishing £541 altogether.

The perfect way to expand your jewellery collection or a seriously luxurious treat for the woman in your life, it's filled with 12 specially selected pieces, hand-picked by the Liberty London team, with everything from timeless pearls to delicate chains.

Following last year's sell-out success, we don't anticipate this advent calendar hanging around for long.

Highlights from the jewellery advent calendar include four stunning sets of earrings from the likes of Anna and Nina, Kenneth Jay Lane, Laura Vann and PDPaola. Laura Vann's 18ct Gold-Plated Coco Drop Baroque Pearl Earrings are one pair we're convinced shoppers will love, hand-finished and designed with a uniquely-shaped pearl, and butterfly fastening — perfect for elevating an otherwise simple look, and great for occasions.

Inside the calendar, there are also three styles of necklaces: a dainty chain with a mini knot that's great for everyday wear, a contemporary design with a T-bar pendant suitable for a range of occasions, and a chunkier necklace that's ideal for layering.

The advent calendar is filled with 12 specially selected pieces, hand-picked by the Liberty London team. (Liberty London)

Inside the calendar, there's four sets of earrings, three styles of necklace, three bracelets, a pendant and a ring. (Liberty London)

This ring from Rachel Jackson is worth £70. (Liberty London)

We love this chunky chain necklace that's great for layering. (Liberty London)

On top of that, there's three bracelets, a ring and one standout pendant from Kirstie Le Marque (you can't buy this pendant separately anywhere else right now, we've checked).

What's inside Liberty's 12 Days of Jewellery Advent Calendar?

Laura Vann 18ct Gold-Plated Coco Drop Baroque Pearl Earrings

Otiumberg Gold-Plated Vermeil Mini Knot Necklace

Rachel Jackson 22ct Gold-Plated Electric Love Mini Garnet Heart Ring

Martha Calvo 14ct Gold-Plated Essex Necklace

Shashi 14ct Gold-Plated Aura Bracelet Cuff

Tilly Sveaas 18ct Gold-Plated Small T-Bar Necklace

Kirstie Le Marque Diamond Classic Crescent Pendant

PDPaola 18ct Gold-Plated Spin Hoop Earrings

Anna + Nina Gold-Plated Funky Love Small Hoop Earrings

Anni Lu 18ct Gold-Plated Iris Beaded Bracelet

Liberty London 9ct Gold Spring Love Pendant on Liberty Fabric Bracelet

Kenneth Jay Lane Gold-Plated Polished Curve Hoop Earrings

Available now for £695 in a choice of two calendar styles: burgundy or teal, we recommend moving fast if you want this pick ready for Christmas.

