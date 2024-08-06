The ‘Life-Changing’ Pancake Hack You Will Be Shocked You Didn’t Think of Sooner

And it's not scrambled.

Let’s start by agreeing on one thing: Some foods should be kept as they are. It can be tempting to fix what isn’t broken, but fine tuning something that's already delicious can result in disappointment.

Currently, there is one food in particular I am afraid we're messing too much with: pancakes. Despite the recent buzz, I am not convinced that scrambled pancakes can compare to a stack of traditional, fluffy pancakes. It's also hard for me to believe that the viral pookie (a pancake-cookie hybrid) isn't too good to be true, either.

So, when I saw the latest pancake trend on TikTok, I wasn’t sure what to think. Is this a new, life-changing way to make pancakes? Or is it another sign that we should embrace pancakes for the fluffy gloriousness that they already are and call it a day?

The New, Dad-Approved Method for Making Pancakes

In a viral TikTok, user @ccwalker shows her dad making pancakes in the shape of an “O.” The reasoning for this unique pancake shape is to ensure that every bite has a crispy edge, she explains. For fans of the edges of pancakes, this is a big win. No pancake bites wasted on a fluffy center, and every nibble has the perfect ratio of edge to middle.

The comments on this TikTok show a variety of views on the innovation. “Now this is using 100% of your brain,” one commenter noted. “An icon, a pioneer, if you will,” said another. Breakfast brand Eggo even headed to the comment section to say this is a “W” or win.

While many commenters shared their praise, using words like “life-changing,” “genius,” and “fantastic,” others weren’t as convinced. “The soggy butter and syrup-soaked middle piece is the best part tho,” one commenter added. “But this means less pancakes,” said another.

In the end, whether this trend works probably comes down to personal preference. My dad’s breakfast specialty is fluffy banana pancakes, where the best part is the soft center. So, I’m skeptical about trusting someone else when it comes to this particular breakfast food.

For fans of a crispy pancake edge, however, I can see this being revolutionary. After all, O-shaped breakfast foods like bagels and doughnuts have long paved the way, so perhaps we should give pancakes the ring-shaped treatment, too.

It is worth mentioning that people who are really looking for a crispy breakfast treat have had a great solution available to them all along: waffles. They take on a crispiness that pancakes can never achieve—no matter what shape they are made in.



How to Upgrade Your “Doughnut” Pancakes

One plus side to these O-shaped pancakes is that they literally open up the possibility of filling your pancakes with toppings. After making a stack of “doughnut” pancakes, place your classic pancake toppings in the hole in the middle so that every bite has a topping to go with it.

This extra space for toppings means you can put more thought into what you choose to use. There are so many topping upgrades that it's hard to run out of options. Fruit compotes, special syrups, flavored whipped creams, and cookie crumbles are only the beginning.

You can also try switching up your go-to pancake recipe to make something a little different, regardless of what shape you cook them in.

I will be sticking to my classic stack of pancakes for my weekend breakfast treat, but I’m not necessarily unsupportive of the pancake edge-lovers embracing this new technique. If you are on the fence about trying this new trend, I say go ahead. No matter what, you will have a stack of pancakes ready to enjoy–even if a plate of crispy waffles was the correct solution all along.

Read the original article on All Recipes.