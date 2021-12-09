The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is on sale for 40% off, the same price it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday!

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone — but plenty of retailers, like Amazon Canada, are still offering up epic deals throughout December. Whether you're looking for Christmas gift ideas or holiday finds, you can still score great discounts — and if you're lucky, you can even snag items at their Black Friday prices.

One Amazon Canada find that's a hit with outdoor adventurers is the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, a "life-saver" that can help turn any water found in nature into potable drinking water — and it's currently 40 per cent off, the same price it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter - Amazon Canada

$15 $25 at Amazon

What is it?

The LifeStraw is a portable water filter that helps convert any water found in nature into safe, clean drinking water. A must-have for hikers, campers and travellers, one LifeStraw removes 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of harmful waterborne protozoan parasites without the use of iodine, chemicals and doesn’t require the use of batteries. One BPA-free LifeStraw can clean up to 1,000 gallons of contaminated water before it needs to be replaced.

What people are saying

Every Amazon shopper knows how important it is to check a product's customer ratings and reviews before you purchase. The LifeStraw has more than 62,000 customer ratings and a solid 4.7-star rating from reviewers who have purchased and tested the product themselves.

“Lowest cost water filter — and it actually works," one shopper said.

The LifeStraw helps turn water found in nature into potable water.

"I would recommend them to anybody," another person wrote, adding that they've used LifeStraws "hundreds of times" to drink from lakes, rivers, streams and "never felt ill."

Story continues

For outdoor adventurers, the LifeStraw is a great device to keep handy because it won’t take up space in your pack — and more importantly, allows you peace of mind to drink from water sources without worrying about getting sick.

"I don't leave home without one of these in my backpack," another said.

Shoppers have called the LifeStraw an easy and quick alternative to iodine tablets to purify water or boil water to make it potable. The only drawback is that the LifeStraw is for personal use only, and not good for "large amounts of filtering" because it's used like a straw.

Verdict

The LifeStraw is a definite must to have handy for emergency situations, camping and hiking trips or when traveling to an area or country that may not have potable water. However, the straw is for personal use only, and not suitable for purifying large quantities of water for multiple people.

