GIFT GUIDE:

11 of the best gifts you can snag at Coach Outlet, starting at $35

More than 700 bags, accessories and more are currently up to 70% off.

Missed the LifeStraw on sale for Black Friday? The 'life-saving' water filter is a whopping 40% off again

Elizabeth Di Filippo
·Editor
·2 min read

Looking for more gift guides and holiday tips? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is on sale for 40% off, the same price it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday!

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone — but plenty of retailers, like Amazon Canada, are still offering up epic deals throughout December. Whether you're looking for Christmas gift ideas or holiday finds, you can still score great discounts — and if you're lucky, you can even snag items at their Black Friday prices.

One Amazon Canada find that's a hit with outdoor adventurers is the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, a "life-saver" that can help turn any water found in nature into potable drinking water — and it's currently 40 per cent off, the same price it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter - Amazon Canada
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter - Amazon Canada

$15 $25 at Amazon

What is it?

The LifeStraw is a portable water filter that helps convert any water found in nature into safe, clean drinking water. A must-have for hikers, campers and travellers, one LifeStraw removes 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of harmful waterborne protozoan parasites without the use of iodine, chemicals and doesn’t require the use of batteries. One BPA-free LifeStraw can clean up to 1,000 gallons of contaminated water before it needs to be replaced.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada&#39;s lifestyle newsletter.
Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

What people are saying

Every Amazon shopper knows how important it is to check a product's customer ratings and reviews before you purchase. The LifeStraw has more than 62,000 customer ratings and a solid 4.7-star rating from reviewers who have purchased and tested the product themselves.

“Lowest cost water filter — and it actually works," one shopper said. 

The LifeStraw helps turn water found in nature into potable water.
The LifeStraw helps turn water found in nature into potable water.

"I would recommend them to anybody," another person wrote, adding that they've used LifeStraws "hundreds of times" to drink from lakes, rivers, streams and "never felt ill."

For outdoor adventurers, the LifeStraw is a great device to keep handy because it won’t take up space in your pack — and more importantly, allows you peace of mind to drink from water sources without worrying about getting sick.

"I don't leave home without one of these in my backpack," another said. 

Shoppers have called the LifeStraw an easy and quick alternative to iodine tablets to purify water or boil water to make it potable. The only drawback is that the LifeStraw is for personal use only, and not good for "large amounts of filtering" because it's used like a straw.

Verdict

The LifeStraw is a definite must to have handy for emergency situations, camping and hiking trips or when traveling to an area or country that may not have potable water. However, the straw is for personal use only, and not suitable for purifying large quantities of water for multiple people. 

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sandra Bullock Made Jesse James's Wedding Band Herself

    The actress and the West Coast Choppers founder were married for nearly five years.

  • Strange Side Effects of Marijuana, Says Science

    Whether used for recreational or medical purposes, smoking marijuana can offer benefits such as reducing anxiety, inflammation, nausea and vomiting caused by cancer chemotherapy, among other things. However, some people can experience unusual and unwanted side effects that aren't fun to deal with. Dr. Keith Heinzerling, MD, internist and addiction medicine specialist at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, CA says, "The effects of marijuana on the brain depends in part on the '

  • Jennifer Aniston Said She Used to Take "Hurtful" Pregnancy Rumors Personally

    "You have no clue what's going with me personally, medically, why I can't … can I have kids?"

  • The Liquid Hair Trend Is Jennifer Lopez's and Kim Kardashian's Secret to Glossy, Smooth Hair

    Here's how you can get the look at home.

  • Top-Rated Stainless Steel Cookware for Home Chefs

    The best stainless steel cookware, including sets without aluminum and budget stainless steel that works with induction from brands like All-Clad and KitchenAid. When choosing what type of cookware is right for you, you'll first have to decide between traditional stainless steel, nonstick cookware, or ceramic cookware. To find the best stainless steel cookware sets, the Good Housekeeping Institute Kitchen Appliances and Technology Lab evaluated 35 stainless steel cookware lines.

  • The #1 Cause of Stronger Immunity, Say Experts

    Our immune system protects our body from disease, infection and harmful toxins. It's made up of white blood cells, proteins, antibodies and other various components that fight on our behalf to help prevent us from getting sick. Our immune system starts developing before we're born and is fully developed by age 8. Having a strong immune system is key to staying healthy and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and

  • Hair Dryer Brushes Are the Secret to Getting Sleek Hair in a Hurry

    If you are tired of spending hours in the bathroom using a variety of products to dry and style your hair and want to re-create the salon-quality blowout you have been unsuccessfully attempting at home for years, a hair dryer brush could be the solution you never knew you needed. Hair dryer brushes effectively style and dry your hair at once, combining the power of a round brush and hair dryer in one tool.

  • Khloé Kardashian Shut Down Critics Saying She Shaded Halle Berry at the People Choice Awards

    "I'm barely in my own body right now."

  • I Gave Up Shopping for a Year — Here's How

    No one was more shocked than I was when I made it to December with a clear shopping cart and a full heart.

  • Faith Healer review – Aidan Gillen is mercurial and mysterious in Brian Friel’s classic

    Gillen, Niamh Cusack and Nigel Lindsay deliver haunting monologues in director Joe Dowling’s affectingly sombre production

  • If This Sounds Like You, You May Have Dementia

    Dementia is a disorder that affects memory, behavior and one's thinking ability. An estimated 6.2 million Americans aged 65 and older live with dementia according to the National Library of Medicine and while it does mainly affect an older population, people in their 30s, 40s and 50s have been known to have dementia as well. There's many signs that someone has the condition and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with medical experts who explained what signs to watch out for and what mistakes you'v

  • Dakota Johnson Just Made a Case For the Winter Crop Top

    It's all about the layers.

  • Update your home gym with this exercise bike, on sale today only

    Hurry, these deals won't last for long.

  • Over 50? Never Make These Health Mistakes

    As we turn 50, an exciting new chapter in life starts. There's a freedom and confidence we didn't have earlier in life to look forward to, but there's also health issues to be mindful of. Aging is a natural and inevitable process that we can't stop, but we can adopt healthy lifestyle changes to help slow it down. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to several medical experts who revealed harmful health mistakes people over 50 should never make. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of o

  • Sarah Jessica Parker Channeled Carrie Bradshaw in a Tulle Dress at the And Just Like That Premiere

    It's by one of Carrie's favorite designers, no less.

  • Christmas parties that never happened: the best festive revels in literature

    Christmas parties that never happened: the best festive revels in literature. With ‘fictional’ Christmas parties in the news, it seemed only right to pick out for Boris Johnson some other festive shindigs that were figments of the imagination

  • Immersion Blenders Are About to Make Your Life So Much Easier

    The best immersion blenders and hand blenders to puree soup, sauces, and smoothies from top brands like Cuisinart, All-Clad, Hamilton Beach, Braun, and KitchenAid. Immersion blenders are so versatile. Also called a hand blender, the handheld tool has a motor on one end and blades on the other.

  • The #1 Worst Thing You Could Do Right Now, Say Virus Experts

    The discovery of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has dominated headlines for more than a week. Its severity and potential impact are still unclear. But COVID cases are rising across the country, largely because of the same old story: the Delta variant spreading rapidly among the unvaccinated. But experts warn that even if you've received a COVID vaccine, some common mistakes could put you in harm's way in the coming weeks. These are the mistakes that doctors —from the front lines in hospitals ac

  • Dining across the divide: ‘He’s under no illusions about the origins of meat’

    Dining across the divide: ‘He’s under no illusions about the origins of meat’. Is it possible for a pescatarian and someone who farms livestock to learn something from one another?

  • If You Live Here, You're in Danger, Virus Expert Warns

    The coronavirus crisis is worsening, as a "winter surge" is already here. Cases are above 100K a day and—worse—hospitalizations are soaring in certain states in particular. "The four states, which also have some of the highest per capita current hospitalization numbers, are responsible for almost half the country's increase in COVID hospitalizations," reports the Washington Post. Which states should you be worried about—not just four, but others where cases are rising? Read on to discover all 6—