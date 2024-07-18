Lighthouse buildings for sale on uninhabited Scottish island

Looking to buy a fixer-upper in a quiet area of Scotland with a great view?

The uninhabited isle of Copinsay, in the Orkney islands, could be your next home for just £80,000.

The lighthouse keeper buildings here are up for sale offering a "renovation opportunity of a lifetime".

Alongside the two-storey main building featuring seven bedrooms, the listing features three outbuildings.

Sadly, the lighthouse itself is not included.

First switched on in 1915, Copinsay lighthouse is owned by the Northern lighthouse board and controlled remotely.

It offers potential buyers the romance of the lighthouse keeper lifestyle, but without the hard work.

Situated off the east coast of mainland Orkney, Copinsay is accessible by boat or helicopter.

To make getting around the island easier, the listing also includes two quad bikes and a sailing dinghy.

Estate agents K Allan Properties said the listing offers an "unparalleled lifestyle opportunity" in a place of serene beauty and complete solitude.

The property's water supply comes from a privately restored well with generator-operated electric pump, electricity provided by storage batteries and Calor gas heating.

Copinsay lighthouse is operated remotely from Northern lighthouse board's headquarters in Edinburgh.

K Allan Properties said: "This rare opportunity to own a piece of the Orkney Islands is a blank canvas awaiting your vision.

"Make your dream of living on an uninhabited island a reality with Copinsay, where the allure of solitude meets modern convenience. Your island paradise awaits."