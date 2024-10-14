Liis’ New Fragrance Is Basically a Bakery in a Bottle

Who doesn't love the smell of a French bakery? Well, San Francisco-based genderless fragrance brand Liis, best known for its woody, sultry and viral Bo perfume, just dropped a delectable new scent that channels the rich and decadent scent of a pâtisserie.

"Choux Choux" is inspired by the beloved French pastry, choux à la crème, from which it derives its name. But the name belies a must sweeter connotation, too: chouchou is a French term of endearment that roughly translates to "darling." Cute, right?

The fragrance itself is a true gourmand and will appeal to those who love a near candied scent. At first spray, the top notes are a flash of tender citrus peel and fresh cream. At its heart, the fragrance has warm notes of vanilla bean, fleur de sel and caramel. They sit on base notes of sandalwood, cocoa and mocha. The combination really is all-encompassing and effortlessly recreates that feeling of walking into a bakery.

The Liis Choux Choux Eau du Parfum retails for $175 USD and is now available to buy via the brand's website. The brand also offers a few different Discovery Sets, all retailing for $42 USD, should you like to explore some of the scents before committing to a whole bottle.

