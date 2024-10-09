'Like pillows for the feet': These top-selling Skechers slip-ons are down to $37

Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check out one of Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe. And they're on sale now for as little as $37 as part of October Prime Day.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

On sale for as little as $37 for October Prime Day, depending on what size and color you choose, this is just about as low as we've seen these kicks go all year, and when you consider how much a good pair of sneakers from a respected brand can cost these days (upwards of $100), we would consider this low price a steal!

Why do I need this? 🤔

Here's the coolest part: The Skechers sneakers even have the podiatrist seal of approval: “Excellent walking shoes need to be supportive, lightweight and good for your specific foot type,” podiatrist Dr. Dana Canuso explains to Yahoo Life, who selected this pair as one of her favorite walking shoes. “My most recommended walking shoe is one with a moderate amount of stability, a supportive arch and lots of cushion.”

Step to it and take advantage of this deal. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Shoppers with plantar fasciitis and other foot ailments are hooked on these slip-on sneaks.

Pros 👍

"These are the most perfect, wonderful shoes if you suffer from extremely painful plantar fasciitis," one shopper reported. "I have seen numerous specialists and podiatrists who focus on foot problems. I’ve spent over $1,600 on three orthotics which did not help. I’ve spent probably over $1,500 in specialized shoes which I rarely wear. But these shoes give me so much relief. They are like pillows for the feet."

Another chimed in: "These have been a game-changer for me! They were amazing from the first moment I stepped into them! I didn't have to break them in at all; they feel so soft and comfortable: like walking on clouds! My plantar fasciitis is still present, but these have helped tremendously!"

Teachers also rave about these babies!

"I call these my preschool shoes because as a preschool teacher I can slip them on and wear them for anything," one noted. "They are so comfortable that you don't think about your shoes while working."

Another added: "So comfy! I'm a substitute teacher and I've had a long-term assignment as a paraprofessional. I do a lot of walking and standing but my feet still feel great at the end of the day!"

Even nurses are sold: "Love these shoes!!" said one. "I work as a nurse and work long days and shifts so these were VERY necessary! Compared to my Danskos, these are even more comfortable, and I spent $95 on those."

Cons 👎

Some reviewers felt that the shoes ran a little large: "Comfortable and cute, but fits a little loose," wrote one.

Another shopper noted, "Even through these were sold as narrow, they are wider than I like. Still, they are so well-constructed that they did not slide around too much and I could not walk out of them; also, even though a little looser than I expected, they did not rub and leave blisters. However, if you need a shoe with more arch or ankle support, they are probably not for you."

