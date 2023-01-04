Lil Keed's cause of death confirmed 7 months after death: What is eosinophilia?

Lil Keed died in May 2022 at the age of 24. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Lil Keed's cause of death has been revealed seven months after he died.

The "Snake" and "Pull Up" rapper, whose real name was Raqhid Jevon Render, died suddenly in May 2022 at the age of 24 in Los Angeles. Born in Atlanta, Render was signed to YSL Records, a record label founded in 2016 by rapper Young Thug.

According to an autopsy report, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled that Render died of natural causes due to eosinophilia. However, the coroner added in the report that it's unclear what caused the condition.

The report indicates that Render said he needed to go to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles time on May 13.

"He had been sick in bed for four days with complaints of stomach and back pains," the report said. "His brother noted that the decedent's eyes were jaundiced and drove him to the hospital in a private vehicle."

On the way to the hospital, Render suffered a seizure "before going unresponsive." He then died at the hospital at 10:14 p.m. that day.

The coroner told People that Render was also in a Georgia hospital last year after having stomach pain but "he left against medical advice and did not seek follow-up care."

The coroner also added that Render frequently drank alcohol and smoked a vape pen, but his family said he did not use drugs or have any other medical conditions.

Raqhid's younger brother, 23-year-old Lil Gotit (Semaja Render), confirmed the news at the time in an Instagram post shared on May 14.

"Can't believe I seened you die, bro. I did all my cries. I know what you want me to do, and that's go hard for mama, daddy [and] our brothers, Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldThisS—tDown," Semaja captioned his post.

What is eosinophilia?

The Cleveland Clinic indicates that eosinophilia occurs when "your body produces an unusually high number of eosinophils," which are one of several white blood cells that supports your immune system.

"They're part of your body's defence system against allergens and help protect your body from fungal and parasitic infections," according to the Cleveland Clinic. "Certain medical conditions and medications can cause high eosinophil counts."

According to the Mayo Clinic, you can have high levels of eosinophils in your blood or in tissues at the site of an infection or inflammation. Usually, eosinophilia indicates a parasitic infection, allergic reaction or cancer.

There are also varying levels to eosinophilia: A mild condition could indicate a drug reaction or allergy, whereas a severe condition could be caused by some blood disorders.

Eosinophilia is a condition that occurs when your body produces an usually high number of eosinophils, pictured here in a microscopic image. (Photo via Getty Images)

What are eosinophilia symptoms and causes?

Oftentimes, eosinophilia doesn't present any symptoms. High eosinophil levels are typically from underlying conditions that cause several different symptoms.

A large number of eosinophils may be directed to a certain part of the body due to:

Parasitic and fungal diseases

Allergic reactions

Adrenal conditions

Skin disorders

Toxins

Autoimmune disorders

Endocrine disorders

Tumours

Several diseases and conditions can cause eosinophilia, including:

Acute myelogenous leukemia (AML)

Allergies

Ascariasis (a roundworm infection)

Asthma

Atopic dermatitis (eczema)

Cancer, including ovarian cancer

Churg-Strauss syndrome

Crohn's disease

Eosinophilic esophagitis

Eosinophilic leukemia

Hay fever

Hodgkin's disease

Hypereosinophilic syndrome

Idiopathic hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES)

Lymphatic filariasis (a parasitic infection)

Parasitic infection

Primary immunodeficiency

Trichinosis (a roundworm infection)

Ulcerative colitis

The Cleveland Clinic indicates that allergies are the most common cause of high eosinophil levels. (Photo via Getty Images)

How can I prevent eosinophilia?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, allergies are the most common cause of high eosinophil levels, which can be prevented with treatment to control the allergies.

"But there are times when eosinophilia may be a sign of an underlying condition that you may not be able to prevent," the Cleveland Clinic continues.

Eosinophilia is typically only found by chance, usually when your doctor has ordered blood tests due to a condition you're already experiencing.

If you receive an accurate diagnosis and treatment for your condition, eosinophilia usually will resolve.

