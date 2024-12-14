Lily-Rose Depp is the spitting image of mother Vanessa Paradis at Nosferatu premiere

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Lily-Rose Depp attends the Los Angeles premiere of Focus Features' "Nosferatu" at TCL Chinese Theater on December 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/WireImage) (Getty Images)

It's not just vampires and ghosts that can rise from the dead – forgotten vintage Chanel couture gowns hold the same uncanny power, especially when Lily-Rose Depp has a premiere to attend.

Lily-Rose Depp is a vision in Chanel couture (Getty Images)

Johnny Depp's daughter oozed gothic glamour during the premiere of her new horror film Nosferatu in Los Angeles on Thursday. Lily-Rose donned a dove-grey gown adorned with delicate silver embellishments along the neckline and empire waist. The sheer dress was resurrected from look 85 of Chanel's autumn 1995 couture collection.

A sheer sleeveless cape that tied at the neck was layered over the top of the ethereal garment and was embroidered with silver intricate sparkles.

The French-born beauty was the double of her mother, singer and model Vanessa Paradis, as she kept on-brandwith a pair of diamond-encrusted Chanel drop earrings. Lily-Rose's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft curls, with the front pieces fashioned into two braids that wrapped around her head.

The actress opted for soft '90s glam (Getty Images)

The actress opted for '90s glam makeup with a bronze eye and brown winged liner set against a nude matte lip and rosy cheek.

For the after-party, Lily-Rose cast her shimmering top layer aside and exuded feminine chic in the simple grey undergarment.

The Idol actress' choice of Chanel couture wear is hardly surprising considering she was unveiled as the brand ambassador for the fashion house back in 2015 at just 16.

Even the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was the creative director of Chanel for over 30 years until his death in 2019, described Lily-Rose as "stunning, she's a young girl from a new generation with all the qualities of a star."

Lily-Rose is the spitting image of her mother Vanessa Paradis, who has been a Chanel ambassador since 1990 (Getty Images)

Lily-Rose also has a family affiliation with the luxury brand as her mother, Vanessa, has been an ambassador for Chanel since 1990.

However, the blonde beauty has set her sights on following in her father's footsteps with her acting pursuits. Nosferatu is loosely based on Bram Stoker's Dracula and is a remake of the 1922 silent classic. The story follows Thomas Hutter and his wife Ellen, who are played by Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp.

Lily-Rose was joined by the star-studded cast on the carpet (Getty Images)

The movie's director, Robert Eggers, has opened up about Lily-Rose's performance, telling Deadline: "Myself, the casting director, and even the videographer were in tears, because it was so powerful. She was, as she is in the film, incredibly brave, and raw, and powerful. Her ability to tune into this dark and haunted place so quickly is pretty phenomenal."

Lily-Rose was joined at the premiere alongside leading man, Swedish actor Bill Skarsgard, who looked suave in a black turtleneck top and tailored black trousers. And it seems Lily-Rose is set for stardom as the movie has been getting a slew of positive reviews.