LilyAna Naturals: The natural skincare brand you need to know about

Anastasia Barbuzzi
·Shopping Writer
3 min read

Let's be honest: browsing Amazon for truly natural beauty and skin care products can be a bit overwhelming. 

A single search of the term "natural skin care" pulls up more than 60,000 results, but unfortunately, there's no way to filter out all of the greenwashing

That said, we've found a brand that has amassed more than 60,000 positive reviews for its smart, simple formulas that are blended with natural plant actives to work in "perfect harmony" with your skin. 

LilyAna Naturals products are always free from parabens, phthalates, SLS, SLES and gluten. They are never tested on animals, and are manufactured without artificial fragrances and colours. 

Launched in 2014, LilyAna's Retinol Cream, Vitamin C Serum, Face Cream and Eye Cream (which has almost 16,000 ratings) immediately became Amazon bestsellers. 

Today, the brand has evolved to establish its own outpost, shifting from an "Amazon-focused brand to a brand that can succeed beyond Amazon."

To kick off its ecommerce platform, LilyAna released 11 new products - including a popular Dark Spot Corrector - to flesh out its roster of serums, moisturizers, toners, and cleansers. 

We give you the rundown on LilyAna's collection below. 

LilyAna Naturals Dark Spot Corrector

LilyAna Naturals Dark Spot Corrector
LilyAna Naturals Dark Spot Corrector

If you're stressing over dark spots left behind by acne, lighten up with this corrective treatment that gently evens and nourishes the skin with the help of kojic acid and niacinamide. The lightweight texture is perfect for summer and can be layered underneath other products seamlessly.

SHOP IT: LilyAna Naturals, $26

LilyAna Naturals Super C Face Cream

LilyAna Naturals Super C Face Cream
LilyAna Naturals Super C Face Cream

With vitamin C, tea tree oil and salicylic acid, this potent facial moisturizer reduces the appearance of blemishes, fine lines and deep wrinkles while taming excess oil. It's perfect for combination skin types that crave balance and brightness. 

SHOP IT: LilyAna Naturals, $26

LilyAna Naturals Vitamin C Eye Cream

LilyAna Naturals Vitamin C Eye Cream
LilyAna Naturals Vitamin C Eye Cream

Infused with powerfully anti-aging ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, licorice root and hydrating hyaluronic acid, the Vitamin C Eye Cream restores and protects the delicate skin around your eyes without causing irritation. 

SHOP IT: LilyAna Naturals, $30

LilyAna Naturals Anti-Aging 0.5% Retinol Eye Moisturizer

LilyAna Naturals Anti-Aging 0.5% Retinol Eye Moisturizer
LilyAna Naturals Anti-Aging 0.5% Retinol Eye Moisturizer

For a major youth-inducing hydration boost, use this retinol-packed eye cream with hyaluronic acid, sunflower seed oil, cucumber extract and caffeine. It will get rid of dark circles, puffiness, and crow’s feet in a flash.

SHOP IT: LilyAna Naturals, $30

LilyAna Naturals Anti-Aging Hydrating Retinol Face Wash

LilyAna Naturals Anti-Aging Hydrating Retinol Face Wash
LilyAna Naturals Anti-Aging Hydrating Retinol Face Wash

When a deep clean is in order, turn to the Anti-Aging Hydrating Retinol Face Wash: a milky, moisturizing, anti-aging gel cleanser that uses retinol, vitamin E and a blend of avocado, argan and rose oils to make your complexion radiate from the inside-out. 

SHOP IT: LilyAna Naturals, $23

LilyAna Naturals Anti-Aging Charcoal Face Scrub

LilyAna Naturals Anti-Aging Charcoal Face Scrub
LilyAna Naturals Anti-Aging Charcoal Face Scrub

When excess oil, impurities and dead skin cells build up, the Anti-Aging Charcoal Face Scrub can help tame them down. A blend of charcoal, ultra-fine pumice, lavender and tea tree oils make it gentle yet effective, leaving you with a beaming glow after each use. 

SHOP IT: LilyAna Naturals, $23

LilyAna Naturals Lavender Face Mask

LilyAna Naturals Lavender Face Mask
LilyAna Naturals Lavender Face Mask

Filled with anti-inflammatory ingredients that help to brighten and firm, this "wonder mask" features lavender, rosemary and mint to combat dryness, congestion, and visible signs of aging and stress. Basically, it's a cure-all for skin issues that won't break the bank. We're ordering two. 

SHOP IT: LilyAna Naturals, $23

