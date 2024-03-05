Lindsay Lohan sparkles in metallic trench amid 'Freaky Friday' sequel news

Lindsay Lohan smiling in a black dress at the Mean Girls premiere (Getty)

Fashion month may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean the world can’t be your runway.

Take heed from Lindsay Lohan who was snapped leaving her hotel in Midtown, New York, in the most glorious copper coloured coat we’ve ever seen.

The silk metallic trench in question comes courtesy of luxury US label Lapointe, and Lohan topped the look off with a red Brandon Blackwood New York handbag.

Lindsay stepped out in a seriously striking bronze ensemble (Getty)

Metallic outerwear was a SS24 staple, seen at Emporio Armani and Simone Rocha. For new season, Aknvas and Balmain followed suit and sent golden coats striding down their AW24 runways.

Lohan was on her way for an appearance on Jimmy Fallon, where she delighted fans by re-enacting a scene from her beloved 1998 movie The Parent Trap.

But it’s her 2003 classic Freaky Friday that’s on everybody’s lips as the exciting news spreads that a sequel is coming! The body-swap comedy also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, who’s on board for the sequel too. Lohan hasn’t shared any details of the timeline, but told Andy Cohen that the pair were excited, and “it’s happening.”

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan at the Freaky Friday premiere in 2003 (Getty)

While the rest of us can hope and pray that Lohan’s underrated 2006 movie Just My Luck also gets a well-deserved revisit, for those in need of a fix of the world’s most beloved redhead slightly sooner, look out for rom-com Irish Wish co-starring Ed Speelers, hitting Netflix on March 15th.