Lindsey Vonn’s Fiancé P.K. Subban Has Given Millions of NHL Salary to Charity — What to Know

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban is a fan favorite for what he does on the ice — and off.

The hockey player, 30 — who first got engaged to Lindsey Vonn in August, then again for a second time when she proposed to him on Christmas Day — is not only “the best present” to the former Olympic skier, but is also continuously a gift-giver to his community, and those in need as well.

Subban was first drafted into the NHL in 2007 by the Montreal Canadiens before spending several years with the Nashville Predators and being traded to the Devils this summer.

Since beginning his time in the NHL, Subban has worked with — and founded — several philanthropic organizations, and aimed to be a role model for his youngest fans.

Here’s a deeper look into some of the hockey player’s most heartwarming contributions.

He started his own foundation.

The P.K. Subban Foundation was formed in 2014, with the athlete hoping to create positive change by “building a community of people who are passionate about helping children around the globe.”

“Our mission is to empower children and families by creating programs that support them during challenging times in their lives,” Subban said on his website. “We believe that the opportunities and potential of our children should not be shaped by adverse barriers.”

In the last four years alone, the foundation has collected more than $3 million.

GP Images/Getty More

RELATED: Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Is Engaged to Hockey Star P.K. Subban

He donated $10 million to a children’s hospital.

​In September 2015, Subban pledged $10 million to the Montreal Children’s Hospital — which marked the largest donation ever made by a Canadian athlete.

While some people asked Subban if he meant to give such a huge sum of money, he shared that it had to be enough to make an impact. During an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah in January 2018, he detailed the personal experience that inspired him to donate.

“I got to know a little boy named Alex Shapiro through my old minor hockey coach, and still close friend and family friend, Martin Ross, and he coached [Alex]. I got to know Alex very, very closely, and his parents and his family, and was actually in touch with him until literally his last moments before he passed away,” Subban explained. “For me, that made me want to give back in a different way and really have a significant impact. And not just give back where everyone could say, ‘Wow, that’s great,’ but give back where I could actually make a difference,” he said.

He began a buddy program for underprivileged youth.

While a part of the Predators, Subban created a program called Blue-line Buddies, which worked with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Nashville Predators Foundation, bringing together underprivileged youth, low-income families, and law enforcement.

For every home game of the season, Subban would buy the group their game tickets and dinner, and meet with them before and after the game, according to the NHL.

“I think it’s important for athletes to set a tone in a way that we’re looking to build bridges,” Subban told the NHL. “That doesn’t take away from anybody’s right to do what they want to do or how they want to exercise their rights as an American citizen, but I think it’s really important for us to be role models in terms of building bridges and being a part of the solution to social issues and different things that go on in our community.”

Story continues