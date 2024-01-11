Line of Duty and Boiling Point stars team up for new BBC drama – and it sounds incredible

Anna Maxwell Martin in Line of Duty (BBC)

We love a good detective series, especially when it comes with an incredible cast and gripping storyline – and the BBC's latest offering has both! The upcoming six-part series, titled Ludwig, stars Peep Show's David Mitchell as the titular John 'Ludwig' Taylor, who assumes the identity of his missing identical twin brother, DCI James Taylor, in an attempt to find him.

David stars alongside Line of Duty's Anna Maxwell Martin, who plays John's sister-in-law, and Boiling Point actress Izuka Hoyle. Intrigued? Keep reading for all you need to know about the upcoming series.

Filming is currently underway on the new drama, which the BBC has described as "genre-bending".

So, what exactly is the series about? The full synopsis reads: "When John 'Ludwig' Taylor's identical twin, James, disappears off the face of the earth, John takes over his brother's identity in a quest to discover his whereabouts. John has never married, never had a family and never really ventured further than his own front door. Without a computer, mobile phone or even a television, he lives in quiet solitude, designing puzzles for a living, under the nom-de-plume of 'Ludwig'.

David Mitchell stars in Ludwig (Colin Hutton)

"However, filling the shoes of your identical twin is one thing - when your twin also happens to be a successful DCI leading Cambridge's busy inner-city major crimes team the stakes are much higher. John may be a master of all things cryptic, but can he crack the biggest puzzle of his life?"

On starring in the series, David said: "I'm delighted to be working in a genre of television that I have loved ever since, at the age of 10, I started watching the Miss Marple adaptations, starring Joan Hickson, with my parents. Sometimes the only thing that can bring the whole family together is murder."

Line of Duty's Anna Maxwell Martin plays John's sister-in-law (Photo: BBC)

Appearing alongside David, Anna and Izuka are Dorothy Atkinson (The Gold), Dipo Ola (Landscapers), Gerran Howell (Suspicion), and Dylan Hughes (Malory Towers).

Story continues

The upcoming series, which comes from Big Talk Studios in association with That Mitchell And Webb Company production, is written and created by Mark Brotherhood, who is known for his work on Mount Pleasant, Shameless and Benidorm.

Boiling Point's Izuka Hoyle also stars in the series (James Stack)

Serving as executive producers alongside Mark and David are Kenton Allen, Saurabh Kakkar, Kathryn O'Connor and Chris Sussman, while Georgie Fallon is the show's producer.

At the helm as directors are Robert McKillop (Guilt, Clique), and Jill Robertson (The Diplomat).

Ludwig isn't the only new BBC drama fans can look forward to, the broadcaster is releasing plenty of amazing shows in the coming months, including Blue Lights series two and the new series of Doctor Who with Ncuti Gatwa in the lead.