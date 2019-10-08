Line Of Duty could return 'sometime in 2020', according to show's creator

From Cosmopolitan

In between Unbelievable, The Capture and I Love You, Now Die, it's a miracle we've got any time to be thinking about other TV shows. But when it comes to Line Of Duty, there's always space in our brain, thanks to our minor obsession with Ted Hastings, Steve Arnott and Kate Fleming, aka AC12.

Line Of Duty series 5 dropped on our television screens at the end of March 2019, with the entire season focussing on the identity of 'H' - a corrupt, high-ranking member of the police force.

In the season finale, you might remember that the identity of 'H' actually remained a mystery, with the final scene revealing there are four corrupt members of the force, three of which are either dead or in prison - meaning one is still at large. So, will their identity be the focus of Season 5? Here's what we know about Line Of Duty so far.

When will Line Of Duty season 5 be released?

While there isn't a set release date for Line Of Duty season 5, Jed Mercurio has revealed he hopes series six will be aired ‘sometime in 2020’.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the series writer and creator said: "I would hope its sometime in 2020, next year. But that’s not something we’re able to confirm. [A release date is] something that we have at the planning stage, so we are working towards a date. We can’t confirm everything until things are in place."

Interestingly, Line Of Duty hasn't followed a predictable release pattern with its last five series. While there was a two year gap between season 1 (2012), season 2 (2014) and season 3 (2016), season 4 then aired in 2017, only one year later. It was then a two year gap before season 5 dropped in 2018.

Who will star in Line of Duty season 5?

We can assume fan favourites Ted Hastings, Steve Arnott and Kate Flemming - played by Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure respectively - will be back, though actor Martin revealed it's not set in stone.

"I don't know whether I'd be in it," he told This Morning back in March of a season 56. "You never know. We've filmed five. We've got six commissioned. The audience don't know [if I'll be killed off]. It's a job of a lifetime, I've never laughed so much on any set. It's been a great seven or eight years, you just have to say thanks for memories. Any one can go. Some big shocks coming this year."

